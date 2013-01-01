Hey RFF!



With a likely extended TAR hiatus upon us excluding TAR Australia 5 for 2021, January would be the perfect time to fill that gap with a Jeopardy! tournament themed around The Amazing Race.



People have been saying their involvement is contingent upon whether or not there are international versions included in the questions.



Therefore, there will be two tournaments running.



There will be an "A" tournament--anything goes. You better read up on Velyki Perehony. You better know your Grant Bowlers from your Beau Ryans. Winner of this is the TAR Encyclopedia. Prepare to be reaching into the depths of your brains for this ****.



There will be a "B" tournament--US based questions only. There will be extremely general references to international versions at worst.



FAQ from others:

Q: Will my identity be revealed?

A: Yes. This is open identity. We're all going to be in Google Meets or Zoom for this as these are the two platforms I have been using for my own Jeopardy games over the past seven months with friends and family.



Q: Will I need a microphone?

A: Yes. You will have a buzzer on one screen, and once I call on the first person to buzz in on the site, you will have to say your answer aloud.



Q: Does it work -exactly- like Jeopardy?

A: There are only two subtle differences--Point values remain the same in both rounds, and each round will have two Daily Doubles.



Q: Is there a timer when I buzz in?

A: Yes. There is a timer when you buzz in.



Q: Can I look up the answers as each question is being read?

A: No. Even if you tried to cheat, my response timer is going to be really short.



Q: When will the games happen and how long will a game last?

A: Knowing that people from around the world will want to play, I will try my best to accommodate everyone. Generally games will be happening between 7:00pm-8:30pm Pacific time Sundays to Thursdays. My Jeopardy games tend to finish in under an hour, though. If we have enough players in Europe and Africa, I am definitely available to host at 1pm-2:30pm any day of the week, and design the tournament brackets based on geographical convenience.



Q: What do I get if I win?

A: Nothing. Now you know how the runner-ups in every season of TAR Canada feel.