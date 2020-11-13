« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2  (Read 1555 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10114
Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on November 13, 2020, 02:01:44 PM
Also teama are instructed to drive themselves to Teledisko:



This is announced like the "smallest disco on Earth". Here's the page of it:

http://www.teledisko.com/

According to the site there are several locations in Berlin so is not easy to know which one is the right one. However one of them is located mid-way to the hotel; but this is just spec.

Well, my spec was right. It was that location.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10114
Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 PM »
Teledisko gold, 99 Revaler Straße



Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10114
Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:28:36 PM »
This is approximately the place where Will & James left their car, on Warschauer Str.:





Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10114
Re: TAR 32 Ep 6 "I'm Not Even Walking, I'm Falling" 11/18/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:48:10 PM »
Here are all the known locations of the leg while we wait for Neobie to do his map magic:

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 