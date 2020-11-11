« previous next »
Author Topic: Looks like they're falling because of a beard bump (Leg 6 & 7 questionnaire)  (Read 272 times)

Offline Alenaveda

Looks like they're falling because of a beard bump (Leg 6 & 7 questionnaire)
« on: November 11, 2020, 08:02:09 PM »
1. Have you enjoyed the last leg?
2. What part you liked the most? And disliked?
3. We have two legs aired back-to-back: wich team will win the leg six?
4. And the team who will win the seventh leg is...
5. Who is going home on each leg?
6. The title quote are said by...
7. Why?
8. How many times you felt you were falling?
Online BourkieBoy

Re: Looks like they're falling because of a beard bump (Leg 6 & 7 questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: November 11, 2020, 08:09:52 PM »
1. Yes, I enjoyed the last leg! The pie task was great to watch, teams meltin over self-driving was great to watch, but I was little let down over the Roadblocks?
2. Best Moment: The pie task. Still can't get over how funny it was!  :lol: :funny:
    Worst Moment: Michelle & Victoria being eliminated after driving around Paris for six & a half hours. :torche :'( :(
3. I'm going to guess randomly and say Riley & Maddison will go back-to-back?
4. This is another random, stab in the dark guess, but I think DeAngelo & Gary!
5. Leg 6: I think this is going to be another NEL.
    Leg 7: Kaylynn & Haley.  :'(
6. Another random guess, but I'm thinking this comes from one of the Volleyball Bros.
7. Because they're failing a task because their beards are getting in the way of completing the task?
8. Mainly when I'm sleeping. I dream too much.  :funny: :lol:
Offline NELs

Re: Looks like they're falling because of a beard bump (Leg 6 & 7 questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: November 11, 2020, 11:22:41 PM »
1. Yes
2. Best moment: The Pie task.
    Worst moment: Michelle and Victoria getting lost for 6 1/2 hours
3. I don't know
4. I don't know
5. I'm guessing the first episode will be a non-elimination
6. Someone doing the Roadblock in the previews
7. Because they are falling
8. I can't remember
Offline redskevin88

Re: Looks like they're falling because of a beard bump (Leg 6 & 7 questionnaire)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 PM »
1. Have you enjoyed the last leg? Yes.
2. What part you liked the most? And disliked? The second roadblock was good. Alliances.
3. We have two legs aired back-to-back: which team will win the leg six? Riley & Madison?
4. And the team who will win the seventh leg is...Let's see DeAngelo & Gary win a leg  :funny:
5. Who is going home on each leg? Germany is non-elimination, then Kaylynn & Haley go home
6. The title quote are said by...Hung & one of the Amish axe-throwers Volleyball bros
7. Why? Hung struggles with the roadblock while maybe we discover the Volleyball bros are vegetarian  :funny:
8. How many times you felt you were falling? Long story. Won't share here.
