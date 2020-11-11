1. Have you enjoyed the last leg?

2. What part you liked the most? And disliked?

3. We have two legs aired back-to-back: wich team will win the leg six?

4. And the team who will win the seventh leg is...

5. Who is going home on each leg?

6. The title quote are said by...

7. Why?

8. How many times you felt you were falling?



1. Yes, I enjoyed the last leg! The pie task was great to watch, teams meltin over self-driving was great to watch, but I was little let down over the Roadblocks?2.The pie task. Still can't get over how funny it was!Michelle & Victoria being eliminated after driving around Paris for six & a half hours.3. I'm going to guess randomly and say Riley & Maddison will go back-to-back?4. This is another random, stab in the dark guess, but I think DeAngelo & Gary!5.I think this is going to be another NEL.Kaylynn & Haley.6. Another random guess, but I'm thinking this comes from one of the Volleyball Bros.7. Because they're failing a task because their beards are getting in the way of completing the task?8. Mainly when I'm sleeping. I dream too much.