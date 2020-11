Hey guys,I am sure most of you know by this point, but I have been co-hosting a TAR podcast with Michael Harmstone (UK) and Michelle Pearce-Denovan (Australia) over the past seven years. I can't recall if I've posted the RTV Warriors links in RFF before, but here it is. This is my 15th or 16th season of podcasting about TAR.TAR 32 Links:Episode 4: https://rtvwarriors.wordpress.com/2020/11/08/the-amazing-race-32-episode-4-recap/ Episode 3: https://rtvwarriors.wordpress.com/2020/11/01/the-amazing-race-32-episode-3-recap/ Episode 2: https://rtvwarriors.wordpress.com/2020/10/25/the-amazing-race-32-episode-2/ Episode 1: https://rtvwarriors.wordpress.com/2020/10/18/the-amazing-race-32-episode-1-recap/ Preview: https://rtvwarriors.wordpress.com/2020/10/11/the-amazing-race-32-season-preview/