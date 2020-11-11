Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
The Yield was literally shown and then forgotten. I'm kind of surprised.
I was teaching so I only caught the second half of this episode- from what I saw, the art RB was fantastic! Second RB was boring. It felt more appropriate for the opening of a leg rather than the ending- it was only entertaining when multiple teams were there (Chee/Leo), so it would've benefitted for teams being clustered after a flight. It also felt more fitting for a leg entirely in Paris. It felt like an entirely different leg, tbh. The Paris part felt abrupt compared to the countryside. The cream task was also quite good; it was linear, but entertaining. Almost a perfect ARI tbh were it not for it being followed by another relatively linear task.
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:03:19 PMThe Yield was literally shown and then forgotten. I'm kind of surprised.Starting to think that no one end up using the yield in this season lol
Lol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still... I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....
This seemed to me like a leg that got put together real last minute. Both Roadblocks were incredibly easy and boring to watch
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 11:27:07 PMLol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still... I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....They got lost going down a one-way street LOL.They must have check-in way past 7 hours at the pitstop. Wonder if they got lost to the pitstop as well
Page created in 0.067 seconds with 32 queries.