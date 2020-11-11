« previous next »
TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*

Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:02:42 PM
Another episode I was able to catch live! Great job on the updates as well Rachel!  :2hearts:

I enjoyed this episode, however, I found the Roadblocks to be a little boring? Maybe because I'm not interested one bit in art and because I suck at those stupid carnival games and just end up wasting my money.  :lol: :funny:. The pie task was quite hilarious to watch and I had many laughs watching it!  :funny: :lol:

Watching Will drive a manual car is probably the exact way I would react to driving a manual car.  :funny: :lol:, gosh I really should practice manual before I decided to apply for TAR Aus!  :lol: :funny:

Poor Michelle & Victoria! Driving around Paris for six & a half hours would SUCK big time! I know there's going to be some really upset RFF fans here...  :'(

Overall, another good episode, really looking forward to next week!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:03:19 PM
The Yield was literally shown and then forgotten. I'm kind of surprised.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:05:51 PM
Overall a great leg, not your typical paris leg. The first RB has cool concept and cool execution, the pie making and throwing is fun to watch , while the second RB is interesting to watch, it is unique and fun task, and I actually end up liking it. Self driving drama definitely the highlight of this episode tho as some teams struggle to either driving with stickshift or getting the direction. It's a great Paris leg.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:06:57 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:03:19 PM
The Yield was literally shown and then forgotten. I'm kind of surprised.

Starting to think that no one end up using the yield in this season lol
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:14:11 PM
With all of the talk about back to basics with the Yield, this season is bringing out a lot of Amazing Race 101 with reading the clue, driving stick, and navigation.
The tasks as a whole were decent with the pie task getting a lot of laughs, but the leg was buoyed by the teams and driving.
This leg was a prime example of it's never over until Phil eliminates you. Devastating though to lose Michelle & Victoria to such poor sense of direction.

Leo trash talking Will & James only for them to walk in seconds later.  :funny:
DeAngelo's reaction to Renaissance man Gary.  :funny:
Hung & Chee are beasts, and Alana's magic fairy comment.  :funny:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:14:56 PM
I was teaching so I only caught the second half of this episode- from what I saw, the art RB was fantastic! Second RB was boring. It felt more appropriate for the opening of a leg rather than the ending- it was only entertaining when multiple teams were there (Chee/Leo), so it would've benefitted for teams being clustered after a flight. It also felt more fitting for a leg entirely in Paris. It felt like an entirely different leg, tbh. The Paris part felt abrupt compared to the countryside. The cream task was also quite good; it was linear, but entertaining. Almost a perfect ARI tbh were it not for it being followed by another relatively linear task.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:18:19 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:14:56 PM
I was teaching so I only caught the second half of this episode- from what I saw, the art RB was fantastic! Second RB was boring. It felt more appropriate for the opening of a leg rather than the ending- it was only entertaining when multiple teams were there (Chee/Leo), so it would've benefitted for teams being clustered after a flight. It also felt more fitting for a leg entirely in Paris. It felt like an entirely different leg, tbh. The Paris part felt abrupt compared to the countryside. The cream task was also quite good; it was linear, but entertaining. Almost a perfect ARI tbh were it not for it being followed by another relatively linear task.

Not production's fault everyone ended up spread apart due to self-driving issues with the two girl teams hours apart from everyone else. 
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:24:14 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 08:06:57 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:03:19 PM
The Yield was literally shown and then forgotten. I'm kind of surprised.

Starting to think that no one end up using the yield in this season lol
Historically, the Yield has never been that powerful early in the race until Family Edition. :duno: It's best used in final 5 scenarios.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:14:56 PM
I was teaching so I only caught the second half of this episode- from what I saw, the art RB was fantastic! Second RB was boring. It felt more appropriate for the opening of a leg rather than the ending- it was only entertaining when multiple teams were there (Chee/Leo), so it would've benefitted for teams being clustered after a flight. It also felt more fitting for a leg entirely in Paris. It felt like an entirely different leg, tbh. The Paris part felt abrupt compared to the countryside. The cream task was also quite good; it was linear, but entertaining. Almost a perfect ARI tbh were it not for it being followed by another relatively linear task.

I agree.
There should have been a Detour in Chantilly. Maybe make both the Road Block and Speed Bump more difficult and have those be the Detour tasks. Creme task was good to fill out the Leg. And the carnival RB should've been the only RB of the Leg. But it's also a task best done with lots of teams there at the same time.

They also could've flipped the Leg around and have the carnival RB first and the art RB last.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 PM
If anyone asks (even if no one asks, I will tell you anyway) me how I feel about this episode, just look at my avatar.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 PM
Love the episode, so sad about the elimination  :'( Hope to see them in another season, second chance style!

I wished they did all the episode in Chantilly and around. What the point of coming back to Paris for just one task (that was not that great) and the pitstop. They could have made them drive to Compiègne or Beauvais. Paris is a bit overused at this point.

Love the self-driving, this season is giving old-season vibes and I LOVE IT
Can't wait for next week in Germany (It would have kind-of made sense to have France and Germany as a back-to-back episode no?)

I hope they take the train from Paris to Berlin, and have them do a task along the way.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 PM
What some are calling the art gallery roadblock has been seen before, but not in many seasons. I recall something very similar in a Venice leg as a roadblock, where teams were given a photograph of a masked performer and had to find them inside a mask party. All the teams that season struggled mightily with that roadblock. This task definitely had those vibes, but different racers with different skill sets produced widely divergent results. Actually, a pretty well executed task.
The carnival games roadblock definitely had a Moulin Rouge feel to it. The cream pie task was hilarious, especially when the teams getting hit by cream pies while they tried to deliver the pies.
Driving stick. Always an issue every time it rears its head in an episode of TAR. Most people these days have to specifically learn how before filming the Race. It takes practice to master it, and enough practice before filming to feel natural driving stick.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:04:03 PM
I really want to play the horse race carnival game  :2hearts:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 PM
This was a really fun episode (although I would have liked it be more rural France than going back to Paris).

The Speed Bump was OK, was just your typical Speed Bump.

The first RB was fantastic, having to look at all the paintings and look for one that has a person who's at the party was brilliant.

The pie making task was so hilarious, teams didn't expect to have pies thrown at them. :funny:

The carnival RB was OK, having teams play carnival games was not that interesting.

Show content
So sad to see Michelle and Victoria go. They were a fun team to watch in their five episodes. :'(

Rating: 4/5
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 PM
Lol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still...

I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:37:21 PM
I loved this leg from top to bottom.
Also, the girls surviving was the high point of the episode. Incredible! Such high energy and excitement for this team!
I'm cheering a lot for them.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 11:27:07 PM
Lol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still...

I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....

They got lost going down a one-way street LOL.

They must have check-in way past 7 hours at the pitstop. Wonder if they got lost to the pitstop as well :funny:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #67 on: Today at 12:34:44 AM
My sense is telling me that having the last task and the pit stop in Paris has more to do with releasing teams for the next leg is a timely way in order to compensate for the self driving in this leg. As was apparent, some teams were clearly there in the afternoon, the last couple of teams were at night.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #68 on: Today at 12:50:03 AM
This seemed to me like a leg that got put together real last minute. Both Roadblocks were incredibly easy and boring to watch
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #69 on: Today at 06:26:54 AM
Tbh I  just couldnt understand why Leo and Alana was complaining about how will and James

If they do think they are a strong team they should move on and prove themselves but not hoping that  the car issue  would have them eliminated  or hope that they were still stuck in the airport. If you are on the show, you should be prepared for being uturned

Strong competitors like Tyler and Korey from s31 will just accept the fact and move on and even mended fence with team fun who had had uturned them

Its really irritating to watch  :duno:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #70 on: Today at 09:10:06 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 12:50:03 AM
This seemed to me like a leg that got put together real last minute. Both Roadblocks were incredibly easy and boring to watch

 :clap2:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #71 on: Today at 09:30:55 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 11:41:15 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 11:27:07 PM
Lol still can't fathom about how the heck Michelle and Vic were lost in Paris for 6.5 HOURS to the carnival task, where almost everyone had no trouble navigating to it. I mean race stress and sleep deprived factor (also luck) could be the factors, but still...

I know I shouldn't be surprised since they had to find the clue on the U-Turn spot for like 34 minutes where the clue and the U-Turn spot were in the same spot, but holy cow....

They got lost going down a one-way street LOL.

They must have check-in way past 7 hours at the pitstop. Wonder if they got lost to the pitstop as well :funny:
Now that I remember, a freeze-frame said that they were physically in the car for 6 and a 1/2 hours. ??? That includes time traveling back from Domaine de Chantilly which is around 1 and a 1/2 hours. Not sure if they included the part where they drove to the Domaine.

A good 3-4 hours lost on a one-way street though... :lol:
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
Reply #72 on: Today at 10:13:36 AM
Driving in Paris is a nightmare. Narrow streets, tons of pedestrians, Lack of street markers. Parking scarce.

And if you aren't really comfortable with manual shifting add that in.

That driving and navigation was a TASK all in itself.

