Author Topic: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*  (Read 727 times)

TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
« on: November 03, 2020, 05:56:06 AM »

:conf: Happy TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be HERE and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #1 on: November 04, 2020, 06:33:25 PM »
Should I post updates for tonight's episode here or? :duno: I have no clue what's going on until it officially airs. All sources I've read stil keep saying it's two episodes tonight.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #2 on: November 04, 2020, 08:02:01 PM »
Ughhh so frustrated we didn't get this ep tonight. Does this mean we're in for another double at some point?
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #3 on: November 04, 2020, 08:02:10 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 04, 2020, 06:33:25 PM
Should I post updates for tonight's episode here or? :duno: I have no clue what's going on until it officially airs. All sources I've read stil keep saying it's two episodes tonight.

No need - CBS benched leg 5 until next week for a repeat episode of Swat.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #4 on: November 04, 2020, 08:03:25 PM »
Okay.

I'll let Peach lock this thread until next week.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #5 on: November 04, 2020, 08:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on November 04, 2020, 08:02:01 PM
Ughhh so frustrated we didn't get this ep tonight. Does this mean we're in for another double at some point?

CTV is airing this in an hour, if you find a stream

CtV just made a change and is airing BBT instead...
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #6 on: November 04, 2020, 08:06:27 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on November 04, 2020, 08:04:56 PM
Quote from: Marionete on November 04, 2020, 08:02:01 PM
Ughhh so frustrated we didn't get this ep tonight. Does this mean we're in for another double at some point?

CTV is airing this in an hour, if you find a stream
No, they have also removed it from the schedule.
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*
« Reply #7 on: November 04, 2020, 10:30:17 PM »
Locking this down till next week!!

:tu Rachel!!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 5 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/11/20 8-9PM*
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:54:21 AM »
From  a friend:

Quote
Read in a few of the forums to check your DVR to make sure it was still being recorded, as something changed about how the episodes were listed after episode 5 didn't air. I checked - my recording schedule did NOT have the episodes set to record any longer. Figured this was worth passing along again.
