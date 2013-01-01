« previous next »
And they will shout Olé! (Leg 4 questionnaire)

And they will shout Olé! (Leg 4 questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 PM »
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the leg 4?
4. And who'll be Philiminated this time?
5. Who owns the title quote?
6. Why?
7. There have been a moment in your life when you ended shouting something similar to "Olé!"?
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

  • Excited for TAR 32!
Re: And they will shout Olé! (Leg 4 questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:02 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 07:58:31 PM
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the leg 4?
4. And who'll be Philiminated this time?
5. Who owns the title quote?
6. Why?
7. There have been a moment in your life when you ended shouting something similar to "Olé!"?

1. Yes.
2. Best part: The chaotic first half of the episode.
    Worst part: There's not one I can think of.
3. I don't know.
4. I don't know.
5. I don't know.
6. I don't know.
7. Never.
Re: And they will shout Olé! (Leg 4 questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:08:00 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 07:58:31 PM
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the leg 4?
4. And who'll be Philiminated this time?
5. Who owns the title quote?
6. Why?
7. There have been a moment in your life when you ended shouting something similar to "Olé!"?

1. I liked the episode and it was more rural.
2. Best: boats on a river
    Worst: some teams forgot to bring the items
3. Probably Riley & Maddison aka the McKibbin bros, this time.
4. NEL
5. I don't know yet.
6. Wait till find out.
7. Wait and see.
Re: And they will shout Olé! (Leg 4 questionnaire)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:28:51 PM »
1. Did you like the last episode?
I certainly did! The tasks were great, the location was great & the drama of the Leg itself was great!

2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
Best: The entire episode overall!
Worst: Jerry & Frank being Philiminated? :(  :'(

3. Who's going to win the leg 4?
I'm going to guess and say it was Riley & Maddison

4. And who'll be Philiminated this time?
NEL!

5. Who owns the title quote?
I have no idea, but I'm going to guess Michelle?

6. Why?
The teams are very excited to finish a task and head to the next Pit Stop?

7. There have been a moment in your life when you ended shouting something similar to "Olé!"?
Nope, but there is always a first time for everything!  :lol: :funny:
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
