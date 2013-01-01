1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the leg 4?
4. And who'll be Philiminated this time?
5. Who owns the title quote?
6. Why?
7. There have been a moment in your life when you ended shouting something similar to "Olé!"?
1. I liked the episode and it was more rural.
2. Best: boats on a river
Worst: some teams forgot to bring the items
3. Probably Riley & Maddison aka the McKibbin bros, this time.
4. NEL
5. I don't know yet.
6. Wait till find out.
7. Wait and see.