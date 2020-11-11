« previous next »
So I bought the episode on Amazon since it was available last night. But now they've yanked it back off so I can't watch it.  :'( I need to get my $2.99 back since I only bought it so I could watch it early. :funny:
We had the location from the intro, but this press pic is from the Condé museum of the Chateau de Chantilly:



The carnival task is located in the Musee des Arts Forains:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pQAw3EUHYdY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pQAw3EUHYdY</a>

The museum is placed in one of the Bercy Pavillions.
Apparently the carnival and the museum tasks would be roadblocks, and the pie stuff would be RI
So I bought the episode on Amazon since it was available last night. But now they've yanked it back off so I can't watch it.  :'( I need to get my $2.99 back since I only bought it so I could watch it early. :funny:

SO for all of you in this position I spent some time on the phone with Amazon this morning.

Those of us who bought this:

The episode was removed (appropriately).
When I check my purchase/video list on Amazon Prime I can see that I purchased it but the link is non-funtional.
There is NO record of this purchase on my account.

After speaking with Amazon they have assured me that there are NO Charges for this purchase.
So as far as Amzon and I can tell I was either not charged or a refund was made.
The person said this should apply to anyone who purchased it..
As far as we can tell this was done automatically. As far as they know there will be no plans to reinstate it and charge us when it IS eventually released again.


If you purchased it it may still be available in your YouTube list.

Hope that helps~

