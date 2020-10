Eswar & Aparna do shelter while the blondes and Hung & Chee do the cooking task. James says this task is already bad enough. Hung sees the fish is as big as her shin.Michelle & Victoria get their stuff and now go back. Jerry & Frank see Leo & Alana and DeAngelo & Gary with their grocery bags and are alerted they had to bring their bags by De.Frank curses and Jerry says his iconic "Damn It" from the earlier ads.Commercial break.