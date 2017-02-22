« previous next »
TAR 32 Opening Sequence
Grabbed some screenshots off the opening sequence (you can find a copy here). Time to hunt!
I'll port over the same shots from the preview over from the other thread in a bit!

#1


#2


#3


#4: Arc de Triomphe, Paris (claude_24hrs)


#5


#6


#7


#8


#9: Château de Chantilly, Chantilly (Xoruz)


#10: Brandenburg Gate, Berlin


#11


#12


#13


#14


#15


#16


#17: Trocadero, Paris


#18


#19


#20


#21: Victory Column, Berlin (Xoruz)


#22: Angkor Thom, Siem Reap (claude_24hrs)


#23


#24


#25


#26


#27


#28


#29


#30


#31: Angkor Wat, Siem Reap


#32


#33


#34


#35


#36


#37


#38


#39


#40


#41


#42


#43


#44


#45


#46: Opéra National, Paris


#47
Re: TAR 32 Opening Sequence
#8 is the Oberbaumbrücke in Berlin.


