« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM  (Read 589 times)

16 Members and 29 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:23:00 PM »
Leo & Alana and Eswar & Aparna catchup in 8th and 9th followed by Haley & Kaylynn and Kellie & LaVonne in 10th and last to Nylon Pool. These intros are a mess.

Michelle & Victoria find their fish 1st!!!!

ROUTE INFO: Travel to Pigeon Point and get the next clue under the cabana.

Volleyballers follow in 2nd.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:25:37 PM »
Jerry & Frank make a comeback and get their lock in 3rd. Kellie & LaVonne's brains are turning to mush among teams yellow colors.

Will & James get their fish in 4th with Hung & Chee in 5th after doubting their fish.

"You know I'm dyslexic ... so numbers are a little tricky" You can do it Kellie!

Michelle & Vic reach the ROADBLOCK: "Who thinks they can 'steel' the show?" One team member must learn how to play a piece of a marimba tune to receive their next clue.

Vic reveals she's been playing piano since she was 5, maybe that will help? :funny:

Riley & Maddison get to the Roadblock.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:49 PM »
The numbers are placed strategically on the drum for ease of learning. Will & James and Jerry & Frank reach the Roadblock. Chee is taking on the RB in 5th place.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:27:23 PM »
'steel' the show

I hate bad pun  :lol:
Logged
what might have been

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:27:58 PM »
Nate & Cody find the code in 6th followed by DeAngelo & Gary in 7th and the blondes in 8th and Eswar & Aparna in 9th. Leo & Alana find it in 10th. Kellie & LaVonne are struggling with the fish combo task. "Oh my goodness."

Advertisement break.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:31:23 PM »
So far liking the leg, even tho having a flight (split flight even) in the middle of the leg is kinda hmmm, hopefully the RB scrambles teams. The fish task did the good job to screw teams tho
Logged
what might have been

Online ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:31:58 PM »
Im a huge fan of overnight rests on 1st legs so I love it
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9870
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:33:06 PM »
Don't know if it just a coincidence, but that RB is my RB of the leg in Trinidad & Tobago in one of my games.  :cheer:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:25 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:34:23 PM »
And we come back to Kellie & LaVonne finding their lock on fish #63. Quickly "pans" to DeAngelo & Gary arriving at the steeplan RB. DeAngelo thought it was going to be a heavylifting task.

"Somewhere in my DNA, somebody played an instrument." :lol:

Eswar & Aparna and Nate & Cody and Leo & Alana arrive at the RB followed by Haley & Kaylynn (10th place currently).
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:36:15 PM »
Victoria is pissed she got the tune wrong and is embarrassed for herself. Chee is currently front and center and succeeds! Woohoo!

RUN TO THE PIT STOP with a goat at Buccoo Integrative Facility! Phil announces it as a Finish Line.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:38:20 PM »
Michelle (oops) succeeds in 2nd and is on their way to the Pit Stop. They make an ethnic comment. No comment from me. Michelle head off in their boat.

Will & James and Jerry & Frank struggle while Kellie & LaVonne arrive at the RB in last place. "It was numbers everywhere and I'm like oh... God."
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:39:32 PM »
I really like the RB, I'm sucker with rhythm task and music stuff, so this is great. Also bringing animal to the pit stop  :cheer:
Logged
what might have been

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:40:57 PM »
Volleyballers finish the RB while Hung & Chee and Michelle & Victoria arrive in the stockades ready to run with their goat. Michelle falls over. :funny:

Hung takes a hard fall on the mat :clap2:

My goodness.

In other words, Hung & Chee are team number one and win the one million dollars, lol. However.... They are still racing. It's a Pit Nonstop.

FLY TO BOGOTA, COLOMBIA!!! Michelle & Vic are cut off right before getting to the mat in 2nd.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:41:29 PM »
Holy molly kek  :lol:
Logged
what might have been

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:42:51 PM »
Will finishes the RB in 4th with Frank following in 5th. Eswar and Cody mess up and have to learn again. Kaylynn has completely lost her train of thought.

Meanwhile, Leo finishes in 6th!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:43:03 PM »
4th season to have KOR/NEL on the first leg  :bump:
Logged
what might have been

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:44:06 PM »
Gary has no rhythm according to DeAngelo.

Riley & Madisson are team number 3. No Pit Stop announcement. :(

Kellie & LaVonne have hope, but wants to get out of the area. Teams all around are failing the task.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:44:58 PM »
Eswar finishes in 7th and takes a spin.

Kellie ABSOLUTELY FLIPS!

Jerry & Frank and Leo & Alana are teams number 5 and 6.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:46:42 PM »
Cody and Kaylynn are on their 7th attempts. But only Kaylynn succeeds, heading off in 8th place currently. DeAngelo says Gary can't carry a tune in a bucket. He continues to fail, getting frustrated. Kellie is frustrated with herself.

Advertisement break.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:46:48 PM »
I'm fine with the position announcement being cut since we know that this would be KOR leg

Logged
what might have been

Online redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3685
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:47:40 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 08:43:03 PM
4th season to have KOR/NEL on the first leg  :bump:

Phil said the last team to arrive would be eliminated though.
Logged

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:47:55 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 08:46:48 PM
I'm fine with the position announcement being cut since we know that this would be KOR leg


It's fine by me. Just a bit disappointed we don't see other teams reacting to the news of a "However".
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1601
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:48:23 PM »
I love Hung & Chee and Michelle & Victoria- iconic moments already :funny: Poor Hung with the hard fall though
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3091
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:51:04 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:48:23 PM
I love Hung & Chee and Michelle & Victoria- iconic moments already :funny: Poor Hung with the hard fall though
CBS better have screen-recorded Hung's fall and upload it to YouTube tomorrow. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:51:17 PM »
Quote from: redwings8831 on Today at 08:47:40 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 08:43:03 PM
4th season to have KOR/NEL on the first leg  :bump:

Phil said the last team to arrive would be eliminated though.

Hmmm. I must have missed the part tho. Interesting
Logged
what might have been
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 