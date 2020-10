Episode 2: "Red Lipstick is Not My Color" -- Teams race through Bogot, Colombia where they encounter the "Yield," which gives them the power to stop another team's race for a designated amount of time, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Pictured: Phil Keoghan Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



1-





2-







3-







4-





5-







6-







7-







8-







9-







10-







11-







12-









1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12-