The Amazing Race US will return first to 7plus and then later to Channel 7.

The Amazing Race US kicks off its 32nd season this Thursday 15th October (Australian time) with a season filmed before the COVID-19 outbreak.



Viewers will be able to see the episodes express from the US on 7plus on Thursdays, right after the show has aired on CBS in America.



Seven will unveil the series on Thursday 29th October at 10pm on the primary channel.