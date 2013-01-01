« previous next »
TAR vs other travel-related reality shows

TAR vs other travel-related reality shows
What are the other travel-related reality shows do you watch besides TAR? Is TAR still the best of the pack? If given the chance, would you choose TAR or another show to join?
Re: TAR vs other travel-related reality shows
Other non-TAR shows that I can think of at the moment:

1. Lost (2001)
All teams are stranded somewhere and have to make their way to the finish line. There are no eliminations.

2. Race Across The World (2019-2020, Season 3 halted because of COVID-19)
Mostly similar to Lost, but preserves the TAR structures of having checkpoints, legs and 1 elimination over 2 seasons.

3. World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (2020)

4. ローカル路線バス乗り継ぎの旅 and 太川蛭子の旅バラ (2007-2020)
Not exactly reality TV, but it features 2 male celebrities and a female guest finding the best route possible to travel between 2 points in Japan while travelling on local buses that do not use the highway. In some episodes, there were some deviations, where they travel by train and the goal is to visit landmarks near certain stations.



Not aired so far: Race To The Center Of The Earth (2020)
