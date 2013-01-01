« previous next »
TAR 32 PREVIEW

TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 03:04:04 PM
Caps from the CTV preview!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21
Re: TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 04:01:38 PM
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l_cuY25FISs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l_cuY25FISs</a>
Re: TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 07:29:45 PM
PREVIEW 1 SCREENCAP SUMMARY

5-6 is at the arrival hall in ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago island
9-10 Lavonne and Kellie running to the Pit Stop at Enrique Olaya Herrera National Park in Bogota
11-12 is the Amazon river near Manaus
13 is Arc de Triomphe in Paris
14 Leo and Alana in the Pit Stop at Plaza Italia in Asuncion
17-18 Will and James in the Pit Stop at Plaza Italia
19 Michelle and Victoria holding with goats in Buccoo Reef in Tobago
20-21 Hung and Chee in the Pit Stop at Enrique Olaya Herrera National Park
Re: TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 09:51:49 PM
Screencaps please for the video?
Re: TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 10:01:51 PM
Coming tomorrow.  :tup:
Re: TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 10:13:15 PM
15-16 of preview 1 is Berlin Hauptbahnhof
Re: TAR 32 PREVIEW
Yesterday at 10:29:44 PM
Alanaveda - check your email - sent you a link with the wide screen of that video and the intro video in 1080p, along with screen caps of note from the intro video. 
