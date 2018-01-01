[Front Row, from Left to Right: Eswar Dhinakaran, Aparna Dhinakaran, Kellie Wells-Brinkley, LaVonne IdletteMiddle Row, from Left to Right: Leo Brown, Alana Folsom, Nathan Worthington, Cody Buell,Kaylynn Williams, Haley Williams, Hung Nguyen, Chee LeeBack Row, from Left to Right: DeAngelo Williams, Gary Barnidge, Will Jardell, James Wallington,McKibbin, Maddison McKibbin, Jerry Eaves, Frank EavesMeet the 11 new teams who will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.The globe-trotting teams begin their adventure, which filmed prior to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and travel to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Along the route, teams will travel to France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.“Elise and I created THE AMAZING RACE 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences’ living rooms in an exciting way,” said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer. “This year has been a challenge for everyone, and we hope this season, during which RACE will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers’ wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!”All Photos thanks to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved