Riley & Maddison

Age: 31Hometown: HonoluluCurrent occupation: Professional beach volleyball playerI am both a professional beach volleyball player, co-own a smallproduction company and run a YouTube channel, all of which I do with my brother and partneron The Amazing Race, Maddison McKibbin. Together we compete as a team of two on the AVPProfessional Beach Volleyball Tour (USAs domestic circuit) and create video contentbased around our sport, travel, and our many adventures for our YouTube channel, TheMcKibbin Brothers.Coffee, wine, and happy.Photography, videography, reading, writing, and drinking coffee.Its funny, after playing volleyball for nearly two decades at some of the highest levels, the thingIm proudest of accomplishing in my life has little to do with sports. Nearly 10 years ago I livedand played professional volleyball in Italy, and while I was there I was able to learn andeventually become fluent in the Italian language.Looking back, I am truly proud that I got up every morning, walked down to the towns onlycoffee bar to sit and chat with the Italian villagers, practicing speaking the language until Ibecame fluent. To this day, nine years later, I still keep in touch with many of the same peoplefrom that very same town, San Giustino, located in the middle of Italy.For some reason I am always nervous about not making my connecting flight.I know its cliché, but I truly get most excited about diving into a new culture; tasting exotic andstrange foods and drinks unique to the area, listening to a new language, casually exploring aplace Ive never been before at my own pace.Im torn between Iceland and Ireland. Fortunately, my career has taken me to many differentplaces around the world, but Id really like to play a round of golf in Ireland and snap a fewphotos in Iceland.Growing up watching the show I would often catch myself thinking, If that were me, whatwould I do  or I could definitely win this roadblock or that detour  or welp, itd be overfor me if I had to do that! etc. When you watch The Amazing Race at home, you cant help butwonder how you would actually fare in such a high stakes competition.And by some stroke of luck I get this amazing opportunity to legitimately test only myabilities, but that of my partner's as well, who just so happens to be both my brother and the kidwho sat there with me watching The Amazing Race on TV, bouncing our own strategies off oneanother over the years. I am excited to see if my brother and I can put some of our manydifferences aside and come together to hopefully make the formidable team we once imaginedwe could be if we ever found ourselves on The Amazing Race... without killing one another.Age: 29Hometown: HonoluluCurrent occupation: Professional beach volleyball playerSince 2015, my brother Riley and I have been professional beachvolleyball players on the U.S. professional domestic tour, the AVP. We run aproduction company together, creating content for our YouTube channel, The McKibbin Brothers. We shoot,edit, produce, and distribute all of our content and work as contractors for companies to producebranded content.Altruistic, optimistic, and inquisitive.Reading, making videos, learning about the business of sports, body surfing,and watching documentaries and TV shows.Getting my masters of communication management in digital media at The USC AnnenbergSchool of Communication and not giving up on volleyball and winning the 2017 AVP SanFrancisco Open.Getting sick the day I land in a new country, preventing me from fully enjoying the place Im in.Looking out the plane during the final descent to a country Ive never been before. That specificmoment brings back this anticipatory excitement of getting to see things Ive never seen before,meet new people, and not knowing what this next adventure has in store.Ive always dreamed of flying into Queenstown with my girlfriend, renting a sprinter van,obviously spending time driving around the mountains and lakes there, driving the east coast ofthe South Island, taking the ferry to Wellington and then slowly making my way up to Auckland.In 2017, we rented a sprinter van and drove a southwest loop in the US from California, throughNevada, Southern Utah, and Northern Arizona and it still remains the most memorable trip Iveever taken because it made me feel like we were explorers, like we were Lewis and Clark. Iwould love to recreate that trip, that feeling, that experience in a place as naturally beautiful as New Zealand.I want to see as much of the world as I possibly can while testing the boundaries of what mybrother and I can accomplish in a competition filled with challenges completely foreign to whatwe're used to going up against together.