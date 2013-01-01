Well, I don't hate it. It has a top tier cast. Definitely one of the best casts in all 31 seasons that have aired so far.



I think the biggest criticism back then was the idea of a US-only Race. And how that was so unthinkable. Obviously, other TARs have done fine with home country routes. But like TARC has become in the last few seasons, TAR8's route and tasks may have felt repetitive.



It seems they tried to avoid big cities to avoid spoilers. But also visited American cities that probably would never get a Final Leg visit ever. And getting to see different parts of America is perfectly fine. Panama, Costa Rica and Canada Legs were good. They probably could've done another Leg in Canada. And the possible canceled Belize Leg is a bummer.



You look at the Legs though, you can see what they were going for in each. They went to national landmarks, historic and famous locations and known cities.

Leg 1: New York/Amish Country Theme

Leg 2: Washington DC/Patriotic and Civil War Theme

Leg 3: South Carolina/Hunstville, Alabama/Space & Rocket Center

Leg 4: Talladega/New Orleans

Leg 5-6: Panama/Costa Rica

Leg 7: Costa Rica/possible Belize

Leg 8: Grand Canyon

Leg 9: Salt Lake City/Olympics

Leg 10A: Yellowstone/Western Theme

Leg 10B: Native American tasks - Could've easily done the tasks with the First Nations in Alberta or Saskatchewan

Leg 11: Canada/Finale