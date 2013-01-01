« previous next »
Author Topic: Mystery NZ SHow  (Read 109 times)

Mystery NZ SHow
« on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 PM »
Any ideas what this might be?


https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/NZTravelSeries


New Zealand Travel Series
We are looking for Kiwi travellers  to join the adventure of a lifetime.
 You must be a group of 2 to 4 people, aged 18 or over.You must be able to travel between November 2020 and February 2021.You must upload a video with your application. All members of your group must appear in the video together.Applicants must not be or have been in the past two years an employee of TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures or their affiliates, or be associated with any news or media outlet, including any web-based media outlet in New Zealand or elsewhere.
Re: Mystery NZ SHow
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:20:29 PM »




I don't think this is TAR NZ at all. Groups of 2-4 people throws me off. It would be the NZ version of Travel Guides, based on a very successful Australian show!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Travel_Guides_(TV_series)
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
