Are the links safe to use of should we use a VPN/ad blocker?



The link I have is safe, though. When I watched it on my TV last night and for several times (just because I love watching Israeli TVs even though I'm from abroad), my link doesn't need ad blocker and VPN. Although I'm in a bit trouble when I plan to watch like channel 24, at least I can watch Kan/Reshet 13/Keshet 12, which are where my favorite Israeli shows mostly shown.