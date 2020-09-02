« previous next »
EDIT: Audio now fixed! My Interview With Shane and Andrew (TAR Australia 2)
My podcast with TAR Australia 2 winners Shane and Andrew is now uploaded! We talk about -six- unaired tasks, what they have been up to over the past eight years, and so much more!
https://rtvwarriors.wordpress.com/2020/09/02/shane-andrew/
Re: My Interview With Shane and Andrew (TAR Australia 2)
Very excited to listen, but I'm getting a lot of dead air.
Re: My Interview With Shane and Andrew (TAR Australia 2)
Very excited to listen, but I'm getting a lot of dead air.

I see that too now. I'll message Michael ASAP.
Re: EDIT: Audio now fixed! My Interview With Shane and Andrew (TAR Australia 2)
Audio now fixed!
Re: EDIT: Audio now fixed! My Interview With Shane and Andrew (TAR Australia 2)
Major content:

- Roadblock in Leg 2 after Bollywood task > Shane & Andrew went from last to 7th
- Detour in Leg 3 > Nail bed sleeping or walking over hot coal > Shane & Andrew did the nail
- Roadblock in leg 4 after Wild Wadi > Scale down a building (Shane did)
- Detour in Leg 7 before night club > Dance(?)

No Express pass  :woohoo:
Re: EDIT: Audio now fixed! My Interview With Shane and Andrew (TAR Australia 2)
Thanks for this, I spent the last hour listening to it. Genuinely surprised at how much the boys could recall from what they experienced ~10 years ago. Glad they confirmed how long that first leg & pitstop was (40hrs racing & 24hr pitstop). I think at the time we were thinking it was so long it must have been two legs in the Philippines.

I'm shocked at all the missing tasks. Kinda funny in hindsight how the editing made it look like Kym & Donna threw in the towel in Dubai, when in reality they couldn't find the cut out route marker.
