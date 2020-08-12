Barely finished watching Episode.09
What an amazing final team challenge...
That's a nerve-wrecking moments even for the audience to see the
Show content
tie-breaker round
and how they respect each other...
This show really deliver a lot of messages on how to build a character as an adult, especially to implement them in a working environment...
I think this show has many values that I can even teach my high school students to observe and take some important points to develop their character and attitude towards future career...
Salute!