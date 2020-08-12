« previous next »
TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)

TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Tough As Nails - Cut It Up (Preview)

Teams Savage Crew and Dirty Hands compete in the final competition to win the overall team prize on Tough As Nails, Wednesday at 9/8c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/czZA7oIh-Y8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/czZA7oIh-Y8</a>
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
END-OF-EPISODE 08-PREVIEW

Next week on Tough As Nails

Phil : "Today is the last team challenge"

Dirty Hands has four team victories, Savage Crew came from behind and now have three

Phil : if Savage Crew wins, were going to a tie breaker

All comes down to this

Phil: there is an overall team prize

Which team has what it takes to be the first Tough as Nails champion

several participants at the end of the preview: Medic.. Medic..!!  :groan:
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
We can see so far for team challenge, consist of 3 different methods of cutting woods :
(2 members from each team for each method)
1. Axe
2. Chainsaw
3. Long saw
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Tough As Nails - Cut It Up (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nv62a2xSDAw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nv62a2xSDAw</a>
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
On Phil's weekly episode recap with RHAP, he said that episode 9 is the best/most exciting hour of reality television he has ever worked on.
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Quote from: redwings8831 on August 21, 2020, 08:10:55 PM
On Phil's weekly episode recap with RHAP, he said that episode 9 is the best/most exciting hour of reality television he has ever worked on.

Oh woww.. even after 30++ seasons of amazing race...
Looking forward to what they have in store for us, viewers..
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
I won't spoil it for those of you who can't watch live.

But WOW! WHAT AN EPISODE!!
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Barely finished watching Episode.09

What an amazing final team challenge...  :clap2:

That's a nerve-wrecking moments even for the audience to see the
Show content
tie-breaker round
and how they respect each other...
This show really deliver a lot of messages on how to build a character as an adult, especially to implement them in a working environment...
I think this show has many values that I can even teach my high school students to observe and take some important points to develop their character and attitude towards future career...
Salute!  :jam:
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Just caught up. I actually did not care much for it. The entire season of team challenges comes down to a 1v1 with their strongest member? I felt like there should have been a new challenge with the whole team. Just my opinion.
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Are you talking about Ep 9?

Finale discussion is here:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36435.0.html

I loved the whole thing! :funny:
Re: TAN1 Ep 9: "Cut It Up" (8/26)
Yes, was talking about last weeks episode with the culmination of the team challenges. Didn't care for it all coming down to a 1 on 1 rather than a team event. Maybe do it with all 6 members and have total time determine the winner?

I'll watch the finale this weekend.
