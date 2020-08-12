« previous next »
Author Topic: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)  (Read 400 times)

TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Tough As Nails - Trust Your Gear (Preview)

Competitors take on a series of "five alarm" challenges at a firefighter training facility, where they must clear a 60-foot-long section of brush, save a victim from a simulated disaster zone and extinguish a fire before rappelling down from the top of a four-story building, on Tough As Nails, Wednesday at 9/8c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MPfO9KqGI4g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MPfO9KqGI4g</a>
Logged

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Tough As Nails - Trust Your Gear (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tlKnduTmLUk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tlKnduTmLUk</a>
Logged

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Caps!


Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Caps.


Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Caps.


Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Logged

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
I really like this show!

And, I am glad it is going to get a 2nd season.

As for last night's episode, Young's downfall was being too meticulous in the individual portion. His training kicked in and he was being very thorough but in a timed competition, that hurt him thus sending him to OT.

As for OT, I knew as soon as the camera focused on his hose on the stairs that it was going to be an issue.  Those few seconds of having to go fix that to get the length he needed to put out the fires was enough to send him home. 

As for the teams, Murph is the only one left in the individual competition from his team, Savage Hands.  And, I'm growing to not like him the longer he is in the competition.  So I hope one of the members from the other team (Dirty Hands) takes home the overall title and I hope that Dirty Hands wins the team challenge next week.  There is really no one on that team that I don't like as well.
Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
As a fellow first responder, I had some love for Young, but he really five-holed the individual challenge. It was shocking that 17 seconds was the difference between staying and leaving. Got to give it up to Murph for facing his fear of heights a second time in order to stay.
Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Surprise to see the man who already had 9 years of experience got punched-out within his area of expertise...
It could be that he is too confident or just want to give a really good example on how the real firefighter doing their exercise (of course, not in a competition format, so no pressure).
Also he had this huge weigh on his shoulder, just like Phil said, "and most importantly, those firefighters at home are watching you..!" but at the same time he didn't want to messed-up the knowledge that he already got during his yeras of experience as the firefighter.

Interesting theme this episode, once again, the producers try to match the theme with one of the participant's skill, and next week.. it is Myles turn to chop some woods...  :tup:
Don't ever put {hashtag} '#amazingrace' if you don't want to be chased by RFF's TAR Detectives 8)

Re: TAN1 Ep 8: "Trust Your Gear" (8/19)
Young just did what he was trained to do and didn't think about the competition aspect of it.  And, that was his problem... he didn't think. He thought he had it in the bag because this is what he does in real life.
