I really like this show!



And, I am glad it is going to get a 2nd season.



As for last night's episode, Young's downfall was being too meticulous in the individual portion. His training kicked in and he was being very thorough but in a timed competition, that hurt him thus sending him to OT.



As for OT, I knew as soon as the camera focused on his hose on the stairs that it was going to be an issue. Those few seconds of having to go fix that to get the length he needed to put out the fires was enough to send him home.



As for the teams, Murph is the only one left in the individual competition from his team, Savage Hands. And, I'm growing to not like him the longer he is in the competition. So I hope one of the members from the other team (Dirty Hands) takes home the overall title and I hope that Dirty Hands wins the team challenge next week. There is really no one on that team that I don't like as well.