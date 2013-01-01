Keesha Smith

Age: 42Hometown: Sterling, OhioCurrent city: Los AngelesOccupation: WaitressPrevious season: Big Brother 10. Keesha was voted America's Favorite Houseguest for herseason and ultimately placed fourth.Three adjectives that describe you: Honest, committed, and empathetic.Favorite Activities: My favorite activity is hiking.Why do you want to play Big Brother again?I want to play again because Big Brother is a great experience.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?Being away from my family will be the most difficult thing.Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most and why?I like Dan. He's really good at this game.What is your strategy for winning the game?My strategy is to lay low.How does this strategy differ from the last time you played?Last time I was on the show, I was caught up in a drama-fest.Have you changed/evolved since the last time you were on the show?I think before I speak now.My life's motto is"Be kind."What would you take into the house and why?-My bracelet because it's from my dad.-My rings that are from my mom, who has passed.-My doggie.Fun facts about yourself:-I love to hike.-I love animals, and I want to start an animal sanctuary with my best friend.-I love traveling.