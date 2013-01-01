Da'Vonne Rogers

Age: 32Hometown: Inglewood, CaliforniaCurrent city: Inglewood, CaliforniaOccupation: Acting coachPrevious seasons: Big Brother 17 and Big Brother 18. Da'Vonne was the first Houseguest tofigure out the twin twist in Season 17.Three adjectives that describe you: Witty, outspoken, hilarious, and strong.Favorite activities: I love doing things with my daughter. She's literally my best friend, thecoolest human in the world, and she's hilarious too. We do a lot of arts and crafts, scienceexperiments, board games, puzzles, painting, cooking, baking she keeps me young. ITHOROUGHLY enjoy reading! Give me a good book, some rain, a fireplace, and some tea,WHEW, I'm good to go. Outside of that, I honestly think it just depends on my mood. I enjoythings as extreme as amusement parks, hiking, The Spartan Races, or as chill as shooting pool,bowling, and a nice little comedy club.Why do you want to play Big Brother again?I genuinely LOVE this game. It's hard as hell and it will drive you crazy, but it's so much fun toplay. I've played Big Brother twice now, and I've lost Big Brother twice, but third time's thecharm, right? When I was evicted during Season 18, I told Julie that I'd play this game againand again and again, and I meant that. With two seasons and no comp wins, my ego and my pride areannoyed as hell right now, how did I go in there TWO TIMES and didn't win anything? I havesome things that I need to prove to myself. I'm fully aware of what my biggest errors wereduring my first two seasons, so I know exactly what NOT to do this time around.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?We are in the middle of a pandemic, so of course it's going to be hard being away from my childand my family. However, my family is like Master Level Quarantine Squad. I have peace inknowing that my mom is protecting my daughter and God is protecting them all. Like everyother season, the hardest part for me is not being able to be around my daughter because we'resuper attached to one another. She can't sneeze without me knowing about it, that's howattached we are. Not being able to see her, hug her, kiss her, and pray with her is going to behard, especially now that she's older. She's five now, so she's fully aware of what is going on,which makes it a lot harder this timeWhich past Big Brother cast member did you like most and why?It's definitely no secret that my favorite Big Brother players are Danielle Reyes and DanGheesling. I will say it forever and always that Danielle was robbed of her win during Season 3.She played the hell out of that season and if diary room sessions were private like they are now,she would have definitely won her season. Dan's creativity when playing this game isunmatched. I can honestly say that he takes all aspects of the game into consideration whenplaying. His first season (Season 10), he played flawlessly. As much as I love both of them, Iwould never want to play the game with them. I already know I would be blindly loyal to themboth, and ain't nobody got time for that, that's not how you win.What is your strategy for winning the game?You know what, I don't have a strategy this time. Both times I went into the house, I had thesestrategies that I thought were going to work and then as soon as Julie hit us with the "but first..."everything went out the window. So this time, I'm going to play as I go. One of my favoritethings to do with my students is improv, and there is a game called "Yes, and," which basicallymeans "yes, I receive what you're giving me and this is how I'm going to respond." That'sexactly how I have to play this game, I have to literally live in the moment of what's going on inthe house and keep my damn mouth shut!How does this strategy differ from the last time you played?The last two times I played this game, I went into the house and was on game mode level 9,000.Each time I failed, lol. So this time I plan to be more chill and relaxed. My antennas will still beup, but I don't want to cloud my judgement this time by filling my mind with things I shouldn'teven be focused on. Play by play step by step, and LIVE IN THE MOMENT.Have you changed/evolved since the last time you were on the show?My life has changed a lot since the last time I was on the show. I've grown so much as a person.High-tempered, hot-headed Da'Vonne has calmed down a lot. Don't get me wrong, she's stillvery accessible, but I try to keep her tucked away these days. I've done more TV shows andbranched out more with my acting. Life has really been great, I can honestly say the Lord hasblessed me.My life's motto isDefinitely one I took from my granny. She used to always say: "Say what you mean and meanwhat you say. Be honest, direct, and stand in your truth because people can only do two things:accept it, or reject it. At the end of the day, who gon' whoop my ass?"What would you take into the house and why?-I would take my bible into the house because the Lord's word is literally a part of my peace ofmind.-I would also take something that belongs to my daughter her picture, her necklace, a teddybear, a sock, a shirtanything that belongs to her so that I can have a piece of her in there withme.Fun facts about yourself:-I am an extremely sociable person but I can't be social for long periods of time. I ENJOY MYALONE TIME. I am the person that can go to an event, make my rounds, have an amazing time,but there is definitely an alarm set on my phone that is going to set off my "alright y'all, it's beenreal..." speech, so that I can make my exit.-I do not like to watch myself on TV. I have not sat down and watched all of my episodes of BB17 or 18, because I don't like watching myself. I don't know what it is, I'll start and then neverfollow through with it.-As tough as I am, I am terrified of insects and reptiles. The Season 21 competition with thesnakes and roaches HELL NAH!-I'm extremely shy which is weird because I'm also extremely sociable. For example, if I enter aroom with a lot of people, yes, I'm going to talk and engage, but for those first three or fourminutes, my palms are sweating and my heart is racing a million beats a minute. As soon as I getpast that four or five minute mark, I'm gold. The beauty about it is, I've learned how to mask it,so until now, I'm sure no one really knew.