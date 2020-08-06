Cody Calafiore

Age: 29Hometown: Howell, New JerseyCurrent city: Howell, New JerseyOccupation: Soccer coachPrevious season: Big Brother 16 (runner-up)Three adjectives that describe you: Loyal, confident, and caring.Favorite activities: My favorite activities include golfing, soccer, and video games.Why do you want to play Big Brother again?I want to play Big Brother again because of money, money, money, and monayyyyyyy.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?The most difficult aspect this time around will be playing the game with people that have alreadywatched me and know exactly who I am.Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most and why?I like Jeff Schroeder, because he's a stand up guy that played the game straight up and wasntfake in the slightest way. I also like Boogie, because he was wacky, funny, extremely clever, andwitty when it came to the game.What is your strategy for winning the game?My strategy is to be myself. I want to be friendly and honest so people feel comfortable openingup to me. I will find one person in the house that I will go through information and stories with,to cross check if people are lying. I don't want to be too close to my closest ally, because I do notwant people using our names in the same sentence. I want to win as many competitions as I canto keep myself and my closest allies safe.How does this strategy differ from the last time you played?It doesn't differ in the slightest. Don't fix what isn't broken.Have you changed/evolved since the last time you were on the show?I have grown and matured a ton since the last time I played. I am able to listen and flagmisinformation much better than the first time I played the game. Reading people isnt mystrength, but listening to people is, so I am able to use that to my advantage this go-around.My life's motto is"Don't worry, be happy."What would you take into the house and why?-A photo of my family and girlfriend, as a reminder as to why I am playing this game.Fun facts about yourself:-I am nasty at video games! (Nasty is a good thing).-I can solve a Rubik's Cube in under two minutes.-I can juggle a soccer ball over 1000 times.-I apparently have a serious problem chewing my food quietly.-I play the drums.-I'm a sucker for soda.