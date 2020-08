I would guess those challenges were filmed on a studio lot since they have "towns" set up on some of them. Because I can't believe that there wasn't anything from residents if it was a real neighborhood on social media at the time of filming. Even with non-disclosure paperwork, things get out by people that haven't signed a NDA.



I was not surprised Michelle was in the bottom 2 nor was I surprised she was the one to go. That was a rough challenge for her. Besides her age, her height didn't help because it would mean more steps to take... I'm short, I know!



I am still really enjoying this show and I ABSOLUTELY love the fact that the contestants get to continue playing for prize money in the team competition until the end.