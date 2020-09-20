And the nominees are...



Outstanding Comedy Series



Curb Your Enthusiasm



Dead to Me



The Good Place



Insecure



The Kominsky Method



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Schitt's Creek



What We Do in the Shadows



Outstanding Drama Series



Better Call Saul



The Crown



The Handmaid's Tale



Killing Eve



The Mandalorian



Ozark



Stranger Things



Succession



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Jason Bateman, Ozark



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



Steve Carell, The Morning Show



Brian Cox, Succession



Billy Porter, Pose



Jeremy Strong, Succession



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show



Olivia Colman, The Crown



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve



Laura Linney, Ozark



Sandra Oh, Killing Eve



Zendaya, Euphoria



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie



Jeremy Irons, Watchmen



Hugh Jackman, Bad Education



Paul Mescal, Normal People



Jeremy Pope, Hollywood



Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America



Shira Haas, Unorthodox



Regina King, Watchmen



Octavia Spencer, Self Made



Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Anderson, black-ish



Don Cheadle, Black Monday



Ted Danson, The Good Place



Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek



Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me



Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek



Issa Rae, Insecure



Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish



Outstanding Reality Competition



The Masked Singer



Nailed It!



RuPaul's Drag Race



Top Chef



The Voice



Outstanding Variety/Talk Series



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Limited Series



Little Fires Everywhere



Mrs. America



Unbelievable



Unorthodox



Watchmen



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine



Mahershala Ali, Ramy



Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live



Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek



William Jackson Harper, The Good Place



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method



Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Betty Gilpin, GLOW



Yvonne Orji, Insecure



Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live



Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live



Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek



D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul



Nicholas Braun, Succession



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Matthew Macfadyen, Succession



Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale



Billy Crudup, The Morning Show



Mark Duplass, The Morning Show



Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Laura Dern, Big Little Lies



Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies



Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve



Julia Garner, Ozark



Sarah Snook, Succession



Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown



Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale



Thandie Newton, Westworld



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



Fred Willard, Modern Family



Dev Patel, Modern Love



Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live



Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live



Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live



Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series



Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show



Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live



Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live



Maya Rudolph, The Good Place



Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Bette Midler, The Politician



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series



Andrew Scott, Black Mirror



James Cromwell, Succession



Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian



Martin Short, The Morning Show



Jason Bateman, The Outsider



Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series



Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder



Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black



Cherry Jones, Succession



Harriet Walter, Succession



Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale



Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie



Dylan McDermott, Hollywood



Jim Parsons, Hollywood



Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen



Jovan Adepo, Watchmen



Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Holland Taylor, Hollywood



Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America



Margo Martindale, Mrs. America



Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America



Toni Collette, Unbelievable



Jean Smart, Watchmen



Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series



A Black Lady Sketch Show



Drunk History



Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program



Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It



Nicole Byer, Nailed It!



Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye



RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race



Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank



Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

