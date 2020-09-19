Quote from: redwings8831 on September 24, 2020, 09:10:43 PM With two hours to fill I really hope its back to back eviction cycles and not the BBCAN format of nominating three and then saving one.



I think its the former, why else would it be 2 hours?



I don't know, I don't trust them to do things right. They could spend the first hour like a normal eviction show and then send two more out in the BBCAN format during the second hour.