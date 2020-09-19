« previous next »
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

Playing in the veto are...

HOH....................Memphis

Nominees...........DaVonne & Kevin

Chosen..............Daniele, Nicole & Tyler

Host...................Cody
Next Thursday is the 2 hour TRIPLE EVICTION!
With two hours to fill I really hope its back to back eviction cycles and not the BBCAN format of nominating three and then saving one.
With two hours to fill I really hope its back to back eviction cycles and not the BBCAN format of nominating three and then saving one.

I think its the former, why else would it be 2 hours?
With two hours to fill I really hope its back to back eviction cycles and not the BBCAN format of nominating three and then saving one.

I don't know, I don't trust them to do things right :lol:. They could spend the first hour like a normal eviction show and then send two more out in the BBCAN format during the second hour.
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

playong in the veto are...

HOH...........................Cody

Nominees...................David & Kevin

Chosen.......................Enzo, Nicole & Tyler

Host............................Memphis
