BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION

Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
August 29, 2020, 03:54:52 PM
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

Playing in the veto are...

HOH.......................Enzo

Nominees...............Kaysar & Kevin

Chosen...................Bayleigh, David & Tyler

Host........................Memphis
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 12:21:04 AM
Twitter is saying that Kevin won veto. Have not been on the live feeds to confirm myself.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
August 30, 2020, 12:53:56 AM
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 08:46:29 PM
Quote from: Cyzoran on August 30, 2020, 12:21:04 AM
Twitter is saying that Kevin won veto. Have not been on the live feeds to confirm myself.

Yup. Also, by the looks of it, Enzo is going to replace Kevin with Christmas.

This season is arguably up there with 19 as being one of the worst seasons ever. This is supposed to be All-stars and no one is playing the game!
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 08:53:38 PM
This season is becoming more and more vapid by the minute.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 09:07:00 PM
Quote from: Glamazon Racer on August 30, 2020, 08:53:38 PM
This season is becoming more and more vapid by the minute.

Interesting. I would also call it vapid.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 09:21:02 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on August 30, 2020, 09:07:00 PM
Quote from: Glamazon Racer on August 30, 2020, 08:53:38 PM
This season is becoming more and more vapid by the minute.

Interesting. I would also call it vapid.

I'm glad we are in alignment.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 09:22:42 PM
and idk if its just me but i find the challenges boring and cheap this season too!!! like no big sets or anything just some little challenge plopped into the backyard!!!
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 30, 2020, 09:45:28 PM
Quote from: Nuku on August 30, 2020, 09:22:42 PM
and idk if its just me but i find the challenges boring and cheap this season too!!! like no big sets or anything just some little challenge plopped into the backyard!!!

I think that has to do with COVID-19 restrictions they have in place for the safety of the crew.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 31, 2020, 01:06:33 PM
A Dani backdoor might happen today. Probably not but the plan is picking up some steam
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 31, 2020, 01:20:18 PM
Quote from: Cyzoran on August 31, 2020, 01:06:33 PM
A Dani backdoor might happen today. Probably not but the plan is picking up some steam

Here's hoping.  :d025:
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 31, 2020, 01:37:37 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on August 31, 2020, 01:20:18 PM
Quote from: Cyzoran on August 31, 2020, 01:06:33 PM
A Dani backdoor might happen today. Probably not but the plan is picking up some steam

Here's hoping.  :d025:

*fingers crossed*

But, can they gather enough votes to evict Dani? :duno:
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 31, 2020, 01:42:51 PM
Its not happening but yes the votes would be there.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 31, 2020, 03:29:14 PM
Quote from: Kamineko on August 22, 2020, 11:16:32 AM


To mods: maybe we can make a "Live Feeds Discussions" thread to discuss the feed and move my post there? :)

This IS the LIVE feeds Discussion page.... ???
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES
August 31, 2020, 03:34:18 PM

WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on self, Christmas up, to be continued

Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
August 31, 2020, 04:00:40 PM
^ That was a post from the other thread, which got moved into this thread. So, the issue was resolved and now it's in the right page.

Looks like Kaysar is going home this week :( It does help the male/female imbalance in the house, but Kaysar falling short of jury again is upsetting. Oh well, maybe there will be a movement to vote for him or Janelle for AFP at the end of the season.
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
September 01, 2020, 08:14:52 AM
That alliance of 6 is so big now, that they can win HOH each and control the votes. Arguably the worst season of the show, and I have seen 19...
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES Discussion
September 01, 2020, 11:10:37 AM
Im hearing that Dani now knows they wanted to backdoor her. But no one knows how she figured it out. Does anyone know?
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
September 03, 2020, 07:58:45 PM
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on self, Christmas up, Kaysar evicted 10-0
Week 5: Christmas, HOH, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
September 04, 2020, 08:37:54 PM
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on self, Christmas up, Kaysar evicted 10-0
Week 5: Christmas, HOH, Bayleigh & DaVonne nominated, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
Yesterday at 11:52:21 AM
VETO COMPETITION TODAY

Playing in the veto are...

HOH.......................Christmas

Nominees...............Bayleigh & DaVonne

Chosen..................Dani, Ian & Nicole

Host.......................David

Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
Yesterday at 01:23:24 PM
Nicole is playing, not Tyler.
Logged

Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
Yesterday at 01:32:15 PM
Quote from: redwings8831 on Yesterday at 01:23:24 PM
Nicole is playing, not Tyler.

I knew she was playing and didn't realize I typed the wrong name, lol. I fixed it. Thanks!
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
Yesterday at 05:06:16 PM
WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 22

Week 1: Cody, HOH, Keesha & Kevin nominated, Enzo wins veto, not used, Keesha evicted 13-0
Week 2: Memphis, HOH, David & Nicole A. nominated, Memphis wins veto, not used, Nicole A. evicted 10-2
Week 3: Tyler, HOH, Janelle & Kaysar nominated, Cody wins veto, not used, Janelle evicted 9-2
Week 4: Enzo, HOH, Kaysar & Kevin nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on self, Christmas up, Kaysar evicted 10-0
Week 5: Christmas, HOH, Bayleigh & DaVonne nominated, Christmas wins veto, to be continued
Re: BB 22 LIVE FEEDS UPDATES & STATS & DISCUSSION
Today at 08:39:27 PM
Tyler is ASKING to be backdoored. Because its clear that bay and day want to be here more than him.
