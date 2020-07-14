Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji Official Trailer
From the creator of Survivor, 66 teams descend upon Fiji to compete in the most epic global adventure race ever attempted. Bear Grylls hosts this 11-day expedition that pushes competitors to their physical and emotional limits. For the veteran teams the goal is to win but for most, the dream is to finish and prove to themselves and the world, that they can prevail in the Worlds Toughest Race.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o4rq5BZIni8&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o4rq5BZIni8&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>