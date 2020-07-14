« previous next »
Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
NEW show premiering on AMAZON!


https://www.polygon.com/2020/7/14/21324555/eco-challenge-fiji-trailer-bear-grylls-amazon



Bear Grylls new show combines Survivor with The Amazing Race


Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji will debut on Amazon
by Karen Han Jul 14, 2020, 3:15pm EDT




The Amazing Race Worlds Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji

Survivor and The Amazing Raceare two of the greatest reality series of our time, and theyve now been combined into a single show in the form of Worlds Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji.

The new series, hosted by none other than the famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls, features 66 teams from 30 countries, all of whom must race non-stop over 671 kilometers for 11 days to reach the end of the course. Each team has four members; plus an assistant crew member (thats 330 people racing in total). Teams must navigate the course by map and compass only without losing a single team member.

The season, which runs for 10 episodes, will include outrigger paddling, mountain biking, rappelling, climbing, whitewater rafting, pack rafting, and paddle boarding as competitors navigate all sorts of terrain. The trailer makes it clear that its going to be an exhausting ride. One competitor notes that hes only had four hours of sleep in four days in his attempt to stay in the game.




Eco-Challenge Fiji begins streaming on Amazon on Aug. 14.
Re: Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
Re: Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji  Official Trailer

From the creator of Survivor, 66 teams descend upon Fiji to compete in the most epic global adventure race ever attempted. Bear Grylls hosts this 11-day expedition that pushes competitors to their physical and emotional limits. For the veteran teams the goal is to win  but for most, the dream is to finish and prove to themselves and the world, that they can prevail in the Worlds Toughest Race.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o4rq5BZIni8&amp;feature=emb_logo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o4rq5BZIni8&amp;feature=emb_logo</a>
Re: Worlds Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
All ten eps are up on AMAZON PRIME with a free trial.

Michelle (AUS) and I are going to try a LIVE watch on Facebook tomorrow 8PM EST.

Anyone interested??

https://smile.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08F6ZLQDX/ref=smi_www_rco2_go_smi_4368549507?_encoding=UTF8&fbclid=IwAR06227-Gzz9iAJY9az2Mgv5wyDIM55PiRVr3xT04gfyt0yTA-KDhKMNhk4&ie=UTF8
