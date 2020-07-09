« previous next »
Ratings
July 09, 2020, 01:21:26 PM
Highest rated show last night! Not a lot of competition (reruns) but a win is a win.

CBS new reality competition series Tough As Nails lived up to its title and topped Wednesdays primetime ratings, delivering a 0.6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 4.07 million viewers.

https://deadline.com/2020/07/tough-as-nails-tv-ratings-premiere-marvels-agents-of-shield-wednesday-1202981519/
Re: Ratings
Today at 05:21:09 PM
Tough as Nails held most of it's audience from last week but finished second in it's time slot to a new comedy on ABC which rated slightly higher.

ABCs debut of its summer comedy United We Fall won Wednesday night in the ratings, delivering a 0.6 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.23 million viewers. The series premiere was the best scripted summer debut when it comes to viewership since CBS Blood & Treasure in May 2019, and in the demo since the debut of BH90210 on Fox in August.

The premiere of the series starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal was followed by a second episode (0.5, 3.59M) at 8:30 PM. ABC finished off its night with reruns of The Conners and American Housewife and a fresh Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.43M), which held steady in the demo.

CBS new reality competition Tough As Nails (0.5, 3.50M) dipped a tenth from last week, while Game On! (0.3, 2.33M) hit a season low.

https://deadline.com/2020/07/united-we-fall-debut-ratings-univision-wins-demo-wednesday-1202987373/
