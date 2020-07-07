« previous next »
TAN1 Ep 2: "Get the Job Done" (7/8, Hour 2)

TAN1 Ep 2: "Get the Job Done" (7/8, Hour 2)
July 07, 2020, 09:54:09 AM
Tough As Nails - Get the Job Done (Sneak Peek 1)

The TOUGH AS NAILS crew takes on three challenges: they get down and dirty in their first team competition as they work to complete the missing part of a railroad track; they "punch in" for their initial individual test, and the last two standing face off in a railroad overtime challenge, on part two of the two-hour series premiere of Tough As Nails, Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NKooLlzfwWo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NKooLlzfwWo</a>

ough As Nails - Get the Job Done (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xQNahtBF-sM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xQNahtBF-sM</a>
Re: TAN1 Ep 2: "Get the Job Done" (7/8, Hour 2)
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:03:29 AM
Starting to get the hang of the show here on episode 2,
Very unique concept as to how they try to find a similarity of TAR elimination mat or Survivor torch, and comes up with Punch in and out just like in the real job.

Kudos to not following elimination, eviction or voted out concept from the other 3 CBS's big reality show, but still got some vibes to compete each other and some elements to make the contestant think thoroughly before they make decisions,

This episode enriched us with a knowledge on how to build rails and bring back older version of handcar as a mode of transport, me personally wanna try to get my hands on one of those handcars.. :grin:

