Starting to get the hang of the show here on episode 2,Very unique concept as to how they try to find a similarity of TAR elimination mat or Survivor torch, and comes up with Punch in and out just like in the real job.Kudos to not following elimination, eviction or voted out concept from the other 3 CBS's big reality show, but still got some vibes to compete each other and some elements to make the contestant think thoroughly before they make decisions,This episode enriched us with a knowledge on how to build rails and bring back older version of handcar as a mode of transport, me personally wanna try to get my hands on one of those handcars..