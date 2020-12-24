« previous next »
Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8  (Read 15926 times)

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #625 on: December 24, 2020, 04:56:56 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on December 14, 2020, 08:08:41 PM
Jey Mamon is not on the studio today to perform as he has his father hospitalized.

Update:

He has decided to leave the show due to this situation, as he's the one taking care of his dad. Patricio Arellano will take his place until the end of the season.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #626 on: December 24, 2020, 05:15:50 PM »
Although it appears on tv guides as airing tonight, the show will return tomorrow with a program recorded previously this week.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #627 on: December 25, 2020, 06:55:37 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #628 on: December 25, 2020, 08:46:08 PM »
Once again the jury will decide who's going to be eliminated.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #629 on: December 25, 2020, 08:57:59 PM »
Live update:

Four of the best couples in the Duel.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #630 on: December 25, 2020, 09:11:36 PM »
Last gala of Free Round 7:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 28

video

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 28

video

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 28

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #631 on: December 25, 2020, 09:13:15 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - F. Mendoza - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal: 9 + 9 + ? + 10 = 28

Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi: 8 + 10 + ? + 10 = 28

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto: 8 + 10 + ? + 10 = 28
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #632 on: December 25, 2020, 09:13:43 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Todo cambia (Mercedes Sosa)
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - La última lágrima (Memphis La Blusera)
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Un vestido y un amor (Fito Páez)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #633 on: December 25, 2020, 09:14:13 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 28
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 28
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 28
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 28
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 27
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 26
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 25
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 24
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 23
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 22

These scores don't include the secret vote from Oscar Mediavilla, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #634 on: December 25, 2020, 09:17:03 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Oscar Mediavilla secret votes were revealed:

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 28 + 10 = 38
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 28 + 10 = 38
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 28 + 8 = 36
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 27 + 8 = 36
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 28 + 7 = 35
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 26 + 9 = 35
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 25 + 7 = 32
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 24 + 8 = 32
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 23 + 8 = 31
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 22 + 8 = 30


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 33 points.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 7
« Reply #635 on: December 25, 2020, 10:07:53 PM »
Duel:


After the duel, the jury decided to save three couples by split decision:

1. Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca
2. Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta
3. Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch
 
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito (ELIMINATED)

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 05:20:23 PM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #637 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 PM »
First gala of Free Round 8:

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 25

video

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 16

video

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 21

video

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19

video


This round the secret vote is held by Moria Casán.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #638 on: Yesterday at 09:07:48 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta: 9 + 8 + 8 + ? = 25

Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo: 5 + 5 + 6 + ? = 16

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch: 7 + 7 + 7 + ? = 21

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca: 6 + 7 + 6 + ? = 19
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #639 on: Yesterday at 09:08:15 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Hasta que me olvides (Luis Miguel)
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Libre y solterito (Leo Dan)
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Somebody to love (Queen)
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - El amor después del amor (Fito Páez)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:43:01 AM »
Scheduled to sing tonight:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:34:14 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Wednesday.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:07:50 PM »
Second perfect score of the season. For the second time one couple reaches thirty points in a gala.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:17:04 PM »
Jey Mammon is in the studio along with Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto to say goodbye.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:40:18 PM »
Inbal Comedi won't be participating on the show due to have been in close contact with a person that tested positive of COVID-19. Tonight she's going to be replaced by their vocal coach, Steffi Romero.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:19:59 PM »
Second gala of Free Round 8:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 30

video

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26

video

Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Score: 22

video
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:20:28 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: N. Guevara - K. Tejeda - O. Mediavilla - M. Casán)

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari: 10 + 10 + 10 + ? = 30

Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto: 8 + 8 + 10 + ? = 26

Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Score: 6 + 7 + 9 + ? = 22
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - FREE ROUND 8
« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:20:55 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Bed of roses (Spanish version) (Bon Jovi)
Patricio Arellano & Carla del Huerto - Vivir lo nuestro (Marc Anthony & La India)
Agustín Sierra & Steffi Romero - Hace calor (Los Rodriguez)
