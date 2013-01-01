The sentence round ended with these scores after Karina Tejeda secret votes were revealed:
Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez & Santiago "Tyago" Griffo - Score: 29 + 10 = 39
Rocío Quiroz & Rodrigo Tapari - Score: 28 + 8 = 36
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal - Score: 28 + 8 = 36
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 26 + 7 = 33
Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 23 + 7 = 30
Charlotte Caniggia & Cristian Fontán - Score: 23 + 7 = 30
Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 21 + 7 = 28
Claribel Medina & María Agostina Marabotto - Score: 22 + 5 = 27
Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch - Score: 21 + 6 = 27
Luisa Albinoni & Lautaro Rodríguez - Score: 20 + 6 = 26
Pablo Ruiz & Melina de Piano - Score: 20 + 6 = 26
Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca - Score: 19 + 6 = 25
Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello - Score: 18 + 5 = 23
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Score: 17 + 6 = 23
Cinthia Fernández & Facundo Magrane - Score: 17 + 5 = 22
Agustín Sierra & Inbal Comedi - Score: 13 + 4 = 17
To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 24 points.