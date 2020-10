Next Monday there's going to be a special performance by Karina Tejeda "La Princesita", Gladys "La Bomba Tucumana" Jiménez, Ángela Leiva and Rocío Quiroz.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle



"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez