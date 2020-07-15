« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Down

Author Topic: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1  (Read 1119 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #25 on: July 15, 2020, 06:43:08 AM »
Promo!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xLDbbvzAPLU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xLDbbvzAPLU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-nIRG4KAhYo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-nIRG4KAhYo</a>
« Last Edit: July 22, 2020, 01:47:20 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #26 on: July 15, 2020, 09:54:36 AM »
List of confirmed contestants and couples updated and complete in their respectives posts.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #27 on: July 16, 2020, 09:14:41 PM »
News update:

There's a high chance that the beginning of the show can be delayed one week until July 27th.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #28 on: July 19, 2020, 03:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 16, 2020, 09:14:41 PM
News update:

There's a high chance that the beginning of the show can be delayed one week until July 27th.

Confirmed: season premiere will happen on Monday, July 27th, 10.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time).
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #29 on: July 19, 2020, 03:28:22 PM »
New poster of the hosts!

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #30 on: July 19, 2020, 04:48:03 PM »
About the premiere:

There's going to be an opening act with a mash up of Argentine music performed by Karina La Princesita,
Damián Córdoba, Tripa & Flor Otero and Rochi Irgazabal.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #31 on: July 19, 2020, 05:07:01 PM »
Official photos backstage:

« Last Edit: July 21, 2020, 08:55:20 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #32 on: July 20, 2020, 10:08:08 AM »
News update:

Karina Jellinek asked the producers to change her partner. On a message to him, she stated that "I don't feel secure with the difference in our vocal tones".
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #33 on: July 20, 2020, 03:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 20, 2020, 10:08:08 AM
News update:

Karina Jellinek asked the producers to change her partner. On a message to him, she stated that "I don't feel secure with the difference in our vocal tones".

New partner is Manuel Victoria.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #34 on: July 21, 2020, 08:52:02 AM »
Official poster announcing the season premiere date:

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #35 on: July 21, 2020, 07:20:42 PM »
It was revealed that each second of publicity on the show will cost 140.000ARS, that at the current exchange means almost 2.000usd.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #36 on: July 22, 2020, 08:48:34 AM »
New poster of the jury!

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #37 on: July 23, 2020, 08:40:30 AM »
It's been revealed that the show will have a "virtual attendance" through the app Zoom. A list for the persons that want to participate has been opened in the ElTrece official website.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #38 on: July 25, 2020, 09:32:00 AM »
Scheduled to sing on Monday:

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito
Agustina Agazzani & Facundo Mazzei
Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:08 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:55:35 AM »
Welcome to the

Premiere day

of the

Fifth Season

of

Singing for a dream!

:conf: :bunny :conf: :bunny :conf: :bunny :conf: :bunny :conf:
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:57:51 AM »
About the premiere:

On this round the songs are chosen by the contestants.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 PM »
The season premiere is live on the El Trece official YouTube channel!

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM »
The premiere is a little delayed as the previous program is still on the air.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:38:25 PM »
And we're live!
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 PM »
Karina "La Princesita", Rochi Igarzabal, Flor Otero, Germán Tripel and Damián Córdoba are performing.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:47 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:46:10 PM »
Now the hosts are in the stage introducing the show.

Angel says that the audience will know about the rules during the show.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:50:32 PM »
He's introducing the members of the jury: first Nacha Guevara. She says that is most severe in the singing that in the dancing because you can't lie when you sing.

Laura introduces Karina "La Princesita". They thinks that she's going to be hard with the contestants.

Next is Pepe Cibrián. He says that he was nervous the whole day, but now he's fine.

Finally, Moria Casán. Introduced as "The one", she's an historic jury. Angel says she returned to mess everything. Funny thing, she was given two mics and none of them were working.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 PM »
As a difference with DFAD, the jury is placed in front of the place where the contestants will perform.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 PM »
Something to notice, this is the first time that the couples are performing together in the same place, as the rehearsals were done online.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9492
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño) - ROUND 1
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:47:44 PM »
First gala:

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito - Score: 25

video

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora - Score: 24

video

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto - Score: 22

video


This round the secret vote is held by Moria Casán.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 