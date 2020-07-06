« previous next »
Author Topic: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)  (Read 1139 times)

Offline RealityFreakWill

TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« on: July 06, 2020, 12:26:52 PM »
Tough As Nails - Redefining Toughness (Sneak Peek 1)

Twelve hard-working Americans take on navigating a wheel barrow and testing their brick-laying skills to win the opportunity to choose their teams, on part one of the two-hour series premiere of Tough As Nails, airing Wednesday, July 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M6d1qbBc6Fg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M6d1qbBc6Fg</a>

Tough As Nails - Redefining Toughness (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H22GAmWeaVc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H22GAmWeaVc</a>
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #1 on: July 08, 2020, 06:44:10 PM »
There are two eps tonight...one at 8PM EST 17 minutes!!) and Ep 2 at 9PM EST

If anyone could help LIVE update along  please do. Ep 1 here and EP 2 in that thread.

ENJOY!

I was able to preview EP 1 and it was amazing...and so is Phil's passion for this.You will love the cast... And the show!! :tup:
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #2 on: July 08, 2020, 07:41:20 PM »
I could barely finish this (watching right now). It's too boring.

Just air TAR32 already.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #3 on: July 08, 2020, 07:52:33 PM »
Really? I am LOVING the contestants and getting to know them.

Watch both eps and then decide...once they have introduced everyone the pace will change.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #4 on: July 08, 2020, 08:57:22 PM »
Finished Episode 2. It was a bit better but for the most part it's still really boring and not for me. Won't be watching the rest, they seem content to consistently introduce everyone multiple times just so the new viewers can catch up.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #5 on: July 08, 2020, 09:08:10 PM »
I actually liked it quite a bit. Great casting. Enjoyed starting to get to know everyone and impressed by their spirit.

Super touched by their motivation and HEART.

I'm in!

Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #6 on: July 08, 2020, 09:17:27 PM »
Great to hear that you did, and have fun with the rest.

But I just want TAR32 already.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #7 on: July 08, 2020, 11:07:29 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 08, 2020, 09:17:27 PM
Great to hear that you did, and have fun with the rest.

But I just want TAR32 already.

Yes,me too. But enjoying this one for its own sake.
Offline HavaDrPepper

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #8 on: July 09, 2020, 07:31:50 AM »
I enjoyed it. Wasn't really expecting to though!

I think what I like is that even though someone is eliminated from winning the big money, they get to stay and compete with their group and have the opportunity to win smaller amounts of money.

I also like that there are no walk out the door voting eliminations and that we will see everyone the whole time.  If they have to "punch out" it is because they couldn't meet the challenge, not because others decide for them.

Very different type of reality show and very refreshing!
Offline stunami

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #9 on: July 09, 2020, 09:12:23 AM »
I also liked it, wasn't really expecting much (I'm not really the manual type of person lol) but I liked they are all 'real' people and reliable.
Will watch the rest of the season!  :conf:
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #10 on: July 09, 2020, 10:20:35 AM »
PHIL SAYS:

"PHIL SAYS: "Thank you for tuning in to @toughasnails last night #spreadtheword @cbs will repeat the Premiere episode on Sunday after @60minutes #toughasnails #pickoftheweek"
Offline chill_sd

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #11 on: July 09, 2020, 11:56:53 AM »
I liked it. I love the idea that when you punch out, you still compete for your team.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #12 on: July 09, 2020, 12:22:01 PM »
Quote from: chill_sd on July 09, 2020, 11:56:53 AM
I liked it. I love the idea that when you punch out, you still compete for your team.

Me too! I would have HATED seeing people walk away .... this way is a win!

Offline TheRabbi

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #13 on: July 10, 2020, 07:08:34 AM »
I watched it. It's something to watch in the summer, which is nice since there is absolutely nothing on. I didn't LOVE it, but it was ok. The cast is excellent and diverse. I hope more tasks focus on the 'mental toughness' they keep talking about, and more are balanced fairly (as in the coal challenge, where they each had to do 3x their weight, rather than the same amount across the board. The first elimination challenge was sad to watch with Linnette being overtaken by the firefighter.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #14 on: July 10, 2020, 10:25:08 AM »
Yes, but at least she can continue to compete! At least for some $$$....
Offline Pi/

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #15 on: July 10, 2020, 12:45:57 PM »
Just watched the premiere episode(s) today. I love the diverse cast, with different ages, jobs, and backgrounds represented. The challenges have been pretty good so far, as long as they aren't biased toward one skill set I think the competition will be fair for everyone. You know the cast is all-around good when you hate to see anyone punch out. It's no fun to see Linnett's journey come to an end this soon, but anyone else's individual elimination would be sad too.

Looking forward to seeing more of Michelle, she's my favorite so far!
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #16 on: July 12, 2020, 07:16:17 PM »
RE-airing RIGHT NOW ON CBS!
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #17 on: July 12, 2020, 09:33:06 PM »
Now that I have watched the premiere, I definitely see some similarities between the editing style for Tough as Nails and the current one the Race has. The more inspirational-paced edit works WAAAYYYYY better for this show. The Amazing Race needs to stand out with an edit that goes back to the adrenaline rush days of 12-17, especially after this show, to be unique in its atmosphere that makes it feel like a true race among other teams, not just themselves. I guess the Head-to-Heads and the open forum U-Turn were training Phil for this moment. But please enough of those.

I love watching Michelle, Lee, Melissa, and Linnett (GET THIS MONEY! :funny:) and I'm excited to watch them in future broadcasts. They are just so motivated and definitely some of the job-site-athletes I'm rooting for this season. It's weird with how they moved Myles', Young's, and Callie's background stories all the way to the 1-hour mark, dangerously close to the elimination duel. I am a little ticked how they skimmed over Myles completely until the end, and even then, not as much as the other competitors. It felt unfair to him.

Love the competitive format of this show and how the eliminated contestants from overtime become "affiliates" rather than "goners" to maintain that competitive integrity of the show. Definitely very unique to competition shows and I really hope Tough As Nails will get a second season. It's one of those shows that feels once-in-a-lifetime and truly authentic over other strength shows like American Ninja Warrior, Biggest "Scam" Loser, or the Titan Games. The punchcards were so anticlimactic though. Could've done without the cheesy Big Brother props.

Overall, very impressed and hoping for the best to come.
Online georgiapeach

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #18 on: July 12, 2020, 10:47:51 PM »
Lovely review Rachel,thanks!

They are putting out casting info again...so my guess is a second season is def in the works!
Offline ZouLy

Re: TAN1 Ep1: "Redefining Toughness" (7/8, Hour 1)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:21:07 AM »
Just barely had a chance to finish the premiere up until episode 5 today,

For me, the show is like a shorter Survivor "Challenges Only" version without beach, camp and jungle, also without any intense bickering social game,

What I saw was how everybody appreciate other people's work, motivating and cheering them up even though they knew they were competing each other and there's big money on the line.

Really impressed with how Phil and the producers choose a variety of terrain in order for teams to complete challenges,
I could see in the future still tons of ideas to create team and individual challenges as the show really touch the daily basis of everyday worker..

I even want to start a fantasy "Tough As Nails: Design Challenge" for fellow RFF members.. hahaha :lol:

Anyway, looking forward to see more surprise that the show has in store for us,

 :luvya:
