Author Topic: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?  (Read 797 times)

Offline Traveldude1

What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« on: June 07, 2020, 08:27:22 PM »
Season 7 would be my choice. The cast was fantastic(with exceptions)  and the route was fine, although I don't pay much attention to routes. The winners were the best the show has ever had and it makes this season an instant classic
Offline Declive

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #1 on: June 07, 2020, 11:21:13 PM »
15, 18 and 19.

Those were the times i was most active in the forum and was really passionate about the show.
Offline theschnauzers

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #2 on: June 08, 2020, 03:40:53 AM »
Season one.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #3 on: June 08, 2020, 04:31:41 AM »
Season 22, 25, 27 & 29

These are complete favourites and I can rewatch them over and over and never get bored <3
Offline NMC

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #4 on: June 08, 2020, 07:48:20 PM »
Definitely a controversial opinion but Season 9. Solely because it was the first time I ever seen or heard of TAR! Always gives me the nostalgic feels watching back.
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #5 on: June 08, 2020, 08:09:05 PM »
Season 22, as it was my first
Offline cbacbacba1

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #6 on: June 08, 2020, 09:40:03 PM »
Season 5 and 11. It remind me the old days when traveling and character development is still the core part of TAR, instead of being task-focused.
Offline Wadsy

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 PM »
Seasons 6 & 7.

Although season 5 was the first time I watched the race, I didn't fully tune in until 6 and 7.
After TAR7, the quality dropped significantly so the race did not have as big of an impact.
Offline Johnie_Bravo

Re: What season gives you the most nostalgia upon rewatch?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:17:23 AM »
For me :

TAR 5 :

* Castings - almost of the casts were very memorable in their own rights or antics. So many personality clashed in this season that causes DRAMA, ENTERTAINMENT VALUE and MINDBLOWING MOMENTS....

* Route - the best TAR route to date, the Egypt leg was fantastic...

* Task Design - i loved the task in this season, very cultural inspired and fun to watched, some of them caused a lot of drama, liked caviar roadblock and that iconic the ox is broken task....

* Outcome - one of the most satisying outcome of TAr...
