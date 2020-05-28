« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Danny Moody  (Read 195 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24147
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Danny Moody
« on: May 28, 2020, 06:19:22 PM »


Danny Moody

Biography

Danny Moody
Job: Drywaller
Age: 33
Hometown: Spokane, Washington
Instagram: @drmoody22

Three words to describe you: Competitive, confident, outgoing.

What do you do?
I'm a drywaller. I hang and finish drywall.

What is a typical day like for you?
A typical day hanging with a partner is 100+ sheets and by myself is 60 sheets. When finishing
drywall, I put a coat on 100+ sheets. I leave at 6:00 AM and get home typically around 6:00 PM.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
I'm a family man through and through!!

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I've worked on several Habitat for Humanity builds providing homes for the needy.

Who are you competing for?
My wife, kids, my parents, and I've got to represent the drywall world as well!

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
I work hard for every dollar and it doesn't matter what I look like. With me, I get drywall mud all
over me. I'll walk in public in all my glory.

Why do you want to win?
The TITLE!! Money is nice too! ☺

What makes you tough as nails?
I have no quit! I go until I can't anymore and no pain will stop me.
« Last Edit: May 28, 2020, 08:39:57 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51493
  • TAR Detective
Re: Danny Moody
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:58 PM »
Who knew Danny was on American Ninja Warrior?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 