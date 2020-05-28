Danny Moody

Danny MoodyJob: DrywallerAge: 33Hometown: Spokane, WashingtonInstagram: @drmoody22Three words to describe you: Competitive, confident, outgoing.What do you do?I'm a drywaller. I hang and finish drywall.What is a typical day like for you?A typical day hanging with a partner is 100+ sheets and by myself is 60 sheets. When finishingdrywall, I put a coat on 100+ sheets. I leave at 6:00 AM and get home typically around 6:00 PM.What would people be surprised to learn about your job?I'm a family man through and through!!What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?I've worked on several Habitat for Humanity builds providing homes for the needy.Who are you competing for?My wife, kids, my parents, and I've got to represent the drywall world as well!Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":I work hard for every dollar and it doesn't matter what I look like. With me, I get drywall mud allover me. I'll walk in public in all my glory.Why do you want to win?The TITLE!! Money is nice too! ☺What makes you tough as nails?I have no quit! I go until I can't anymore and no pain will stop me.