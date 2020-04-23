« previous next »
Author Topic: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?

RachelLeVega

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 23, 2020, 07:04:05 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 20, 2020, 10:49:12 PM
I too nearly stopped watching during 6 ( I think it was 6). After the TAR 5 love that one nearly lost me.

Glad I held on! :funny:
I'm glad I'm not the only one here that shares the opinion of season 6 being garbage. From the final 6 teams to the sprinkling of horribly executed tasks to the "honoring" of Chicago (I love Gino's East's deep dish pizzas, but this as the final all-in task by eating only 2 slices? N-O.) I don't understand why people preach praises about this season when it is the foulest of the catalog. Negative Nancy breakdown/rant:

Final 6 final words: Jonathan & Victoria were not entertaining at all. Verbal and physical abuse is never acceptable or tolerable to me. Kendra's naive and bigoted remarks about visiting Senegal and Ethiopia were really upsetting and Freddy's childish and violent tantrum at the Heritage Railway Museum made me cringe and have zero respect for him. Hayden & Aaron reached my boiling point before Sri Lanka as much as Logan & Chris irked me in season 27. Kris & Jon, although a lovely couple, had a very robotic/by-the-playbook sweet couple edit like teams past (Bob & Joyce, John Vito & Jill, Debra & Steve, Kelly & Jon somewhat) that I got more bored watching them than they were entertaining to me. Adam & Rebecca were the only team that actually became more interesting to me as time went on because of their dramatically worsening relationship to the point Rebecca was pretending to like Adam and I ended up having to root for them between the final three just to get my satisfaction in for this season. Lori & Bolo's only redeeming factor this entire race was finding the middle-of-nowhere shopping bag lady - there I said it.

Tasks: The first two legs were great.... and then... the hay bales - as memorable as that moment was - madly and badly planned. Lena didn't have to go all-out after the fourth hour, but I salute her for doing this. It seems like production forgot that the more hay bales that are unrolled, the more mess it would make, having teams doubt other teams had accidentally unrolled a clue. Matt was so lucky in that Switchback to have found one of the couple flags remaining during the Switchback and not just finding the one clue.

The soap box derby Roadblock in Berlin was visually lame to see in such an interesting city. It had absolutely nothing to do with Germany and no other hill riding task this season can top the Norwegian roller skiing Detour. I could've been happier seeing this done for a finale in Cleveland, Ohio since it's actually originated from the Buckeye State.

The Hungarian fisherman's soup Roadblock scarred me for life and gave me a new fear that will never be overcomed. I don't want to talk about it. I'm just going to say the editing was so vile and R-rated that I no longer eat tomato soup.

The Lalibela portion felt too obstacle course-like with nothing aesthetically eye-catching similar to the recent legs from season 22 in French Polynesia. It felt very premeditated and less of a race fashion.

Something positive: Sri Lanka was one of the few Legs like Corsica that made me feel temporarily better about the route of this season.

The execution of the window-washing Roadblock in Shanghai was dumb. It would've been better if teams could switch which windows they wanted to wash, but it just ended up with them working their way down to find the hidden message just to have the same distance between each other again, and in China for what? Tall skyscrapers? It could've been saved for a more intriguing building in New York or downtown London for all I care.

Whoever brainstormed and finalized the penultimate love lock Roadblock has to be same person who thought of the execution of the hay bales. Why would you put a time-sensitive task so late especially on this leg that uses taxis and entrusts other people's senses?

And as a Chicago native, I found the finishing course of this race abysmal. I'm glad the strangers season brought some well-needed seasoning by visiting Wrigleyville, the Speedway, and the waterfront view at Milton Lee Olive Park.
theschnauzers

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 24, 2020, 12:19:55 AM
Lets just add that to have a season determined by a train crossing on a track with the final mat just on the other side?
Worse set up ever.
And to this day,,by all rights, Kris and Jon should have won that season.
Alenaveda

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 24, 2020, 12:32:20 AM
And don't forget the most difficult challenge ever done in a season finale: eating pizza.

(And BTW, twenty five seasons later I'm still mad with Kris & Jon not winning the race)
Kamineko

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 24, 2020, 01:16:03 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 24, 2020, 12:32:20 AM
And don't forget the most difficult challenge ever done in a season finale: eating pizza.

Well, Kendra was having a trouble eating that and almost puke iirc, so it should be difficult to her :res:

The problem with Kris & Jon for me is because they're the only "normal" team in the final 6 that makes them forgettable. The editing of almost the entire season somehow really focused on the bickering of other teams that made the editing of Kris & Jon just plain.
RachelLeVega

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 24, 2020, 08:25:46 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on April 24, 2020, 01:16:03 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 24, 2020, 12:32:20 AM
And don't forget the most difficult challenge ever done in a season finale: eating pizza.

Well, Kendra was having a trouble eating that and almost puke iirc, so it should be difficult to her :res:

The problem with Kris & Jon for me is because they're the only "normal" team in the final 6 that makes them forgettable. The editing of almost the entire season somehow really focused on the bickering of other teams that made the editing of Kris & Jon just plain.

Kendra is a Yankee (New Yorker). Of course, she's gonna do Chicago-style pizza wrong. :groan: Eating a slice of deep dish isn't a task unless you're lactose intolerant.

And that old L train line running just directly around the corner of Ping Tom Park. :funny:
redskevin88

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 24, 2020, 07:05:40 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 24, 2020, 08:25:46 AM
Kendra is a Yankee (New Yorker). Of course, she's gonna do Chicago-style pizza wrong. :groan: Eating a slice of deep dish isn't a task unless you're lactose intolerant.

And that old L train line running just directly around the corner of Ping Tom Park. :funny:

I don't know, from her racism she sounds like a person from the south to me.
RachelLeVega

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 25, 2020, 11:17:43 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on April 24, 2020, 07:05:40 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 24, 2020, 08:25:46 AM
Kendra is a Yankee (New Yorker). Of course, she's gonna do Chicago-style pizza wrong. :groan: Eating a slice of deep dish isn't a task unless you're lactose intolerant.

And that old L train line running just directly around the corner of Ping Tom Park. :funny:

I don't know, from her racism she sounds like a person from the south to me.
You'd be surprised and disappointed about the stuff I've heard blurt out of some people in Staten Island and Brooklyn.
georgiapeach

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
April 25, 2020, 11:49:11 AM
For me both 6 and 7 had casting choices I did not like.

So called dating couples that were recruited in LA bars. And I despise abuse in any form so seeing that allowed and in some cases even encouraged about lost me.

I hope TAR 32 will do us proud, I have heard wonderful things about it.

Lmh1988

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
May 13, 2020, 11:53:10 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2020, 10:45:56 AM
Season 8 is a totally different ballgame. Its a hoot.  2 teams are on my all time faves list.

Its worth a go.

I have always thought season 8 is one of the most underrated seasons. I understand it was different than what people had come to expect, but the cast is great, the season has a ton of drama, and I really enjoyed the locations and tasks as well. Id highly recommend that season to everyone.
aryanisetiawan

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
July 14, 2020, 10:44:51 PM
I don't know about you. But season 6's penultimate leg (xi'an) is the most entertaining leg for me.

Hayden and aaron's meltdown.
The duration of the leg.
Crazy roadblock.
Terracotta.
Adam's honesty to Rebecca that she wasn't doing a good job LOL.

Everything is just so perfect.
I'm really a sucker for these dramatic legs.

As for the seasons i quit watching mostly come from new HD seasons. 19 20 21 (even though 21 finale was good).
Hooky

Re: Has there ever been a season where you just quit watching?
Today at 10:10:41 PM
Probably the only reason I kept watching 14 was because
Show content
Kisha & Jen
somehow, impossibly, made it to the Final 4. I didn't like any of the other 3 teams. And to make matters worse, they were all in an alliance!

Then, when
Show content
Kisha & Jen
got eliminated, there was only one episode left, so I decided I might as well watch it.  :duno:

Then there was 23. 23 was really boring towards the end.

24 was bad too, but at least I had people to root for in that one.
