Sorry SuperTux that comment cannot go unanswered . IT IS INCORRECT.



N95's protect you best yes--- but are not available here yet for most of us, our medical teams need them first.



But wearing even a homemade mask is a good thing. Minimizing spreading our droplets to others will help reduce the curve. I keep my droplets away from you and you keep yours away from me.



I have worked ER's and ICU's for years and although fitted for one, never ONCE needed a N95 because that wasn't the kind of illnesses I did.. An ordinary hospital mask was all I ever needed and never once did I catch something from a patient. Flu's, TB, others...nothing.



WEAR A MASK. ALL OF US.



If you are international and can get one, by all means use a N95. But for here, I would not use one until our medical teams and first responders are covered FIRST. Meanwhile, stay "sheltered in place". Don't go out anywhere that you can avoid. An open air walk is fine if you can stay 6-12 feet apart. Avoid crowds. DO your shopping NOT every day...go once a week or two and yes, wear your homemade mask and wash your hands like crazy. I am seeing large influxes of basic masks online now coming in from China, they will do fine for now IF WE ARE CAREFUL and maintain our distance and do all the rec'd precautions. . Far better than nothing.