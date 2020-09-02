« previous next »
Iowa State University one county north of here reopened for on campus students a couple of weeks ago. They have a football game scheduled in their on campus stadium scheduled at the end of next week. With the statewide surge in cases, especially in counties with large student populations, the school has just scrapped plans to allow 25,000 to attend the game. The game will be played with no spectators.
Thank goodness they scrapped plans on having fans, it was an idiotic decision with Ames being the peak in the country in terms of new cases per capita. I was worried for a lot of my friends who still go to school there.
The state of Ohio put out a very detailed document in early July for the over 600 school districts to adhere to when making their decisions as to whether they go to virtual school, hybrid or in person schooling this fall.

The school district in my town of 9 to 10,000 people chose to go in person 5 days a week.  Virtual schooling is an option for those that choose. Teachers would be teaching both in person and virtual at the same time.  Many protocols were put into place as far as seating arrangements, how many people in the hallways at a time etc. All to eliminate the gathering of students.  All students are to wear a mask and all students are to clean their desk before sitting down and when the get up to leave the room.

School started on Aug 25th.  On Aug 26th, a high school student informed the school that they were tested randomly by their employer. Their results were positive.  22 additional students were put into quarantine at that time (day 2) and school went on as normal for everyone else.  On day 3 or 4 (not sure of the timing on this), another 3 students had positive test results. 2 in the high school and 1 in the middle school (grade 6-8).  An additional 150 students are now in quarantine.

I asked my neighbor last night who teaches in a neighboring district why the quarantine and not shutting down the school and having everyone do virtual. He thinks it is because of the assigned seating. They can determine who came in closest contact to the students. His school has not started yet but that is what he has been told would happen with them (unless there are too many cases).  He also has talked with contacts in our district (he had 3 kids go through the school so knows a lot of people besides living here) and some of them think NO additional students should be quarantined but only the positive cases  :duno:  He teaches 7th grade and did say that 25% of his students have chosen to go virtual. He has been working all week getting everything set up in his classroom.  Oh yeah, word is out that some of the kids that are positive went to a soccer game when they were supposed to be quarantining.

I also found out this week that a cousin and his wife had tested positive in late July.  Neither of them had any symptoms but they both quarantined at home and checked in with the county health department twice a day.  They were released as "recovered" after 10 days.  Found out from another neighbor who is a friend of theirs that 2 of the 3 couples that go out to eat together had gone out to eat (neighbor and his wife chose not to go that night). The other guy got sick the next day with the symptoms and got tested... he was positive. His wife also tested positive. So several days later is when my cousin and his wife got tested and had the positive results.  The other guy's wife had minor symptoms.  None of them were hospitalized though and all are recovered.  They don't know if the other guy got it at work or if all of them got it at the restaurant. My cousin has a job where he delivers product to multiple places during the day. I said it was quite possible he was the one that got it and passed it to the others.  They don't think they will ever really know.

My county is now up to 475 cases which is over 1% of our county population.  It took from March 27th to June 29th to reach 101 cases. That number doubled in July to 228. The end of August was 458 (again doubling the number of cases).  And with the attitude of many around here, I don't see it getting any better in the month of September.  Because of our increase in cases we are on the top 10 "hot spot" list for the state again.  The county ranking list (cases per 100K) first started on Aug 8th.  We were 16th that week, moved to 11th on Aug 11th. Moved into the top 10 on Aug 18th and still there.  The hottest areas in the state are in the rural counties and especially the western half of the state (which is where I am).
On August 30th, I wrote:

The University of Miami has started a publicly accessible COVID-19 dashboard tracking testing, positivity numbers and rates and hospitalizations in the university community, separately tracking students and faculty/staff. There were about 160 positive tests, but very few were put in isolation with most going in quarantine for two weeks. Faculty/staff had one noticeable day of positive tests during that week.

The dashboard is now cumulative to early in the summer, it now distinguishes between students living on or off campus. In an interview with a national media on video, President Frenk and the one Vice President over the Universitys health care network mentioned that a significant number of the student, faculty and staff cases came from the medical school campus. Nonetheless, the University decided that students would not be permitted to attend the first two college football home acmes, which are held at Hard Rock Stadium owned by the NFLs Miami Dolphins, and limiting seating capacity to 13,000 (about 25%) with numerous limitations and restrictions inside the stadium and surrounding property.

And this is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, where there have been 16 named storms already a pace ahead of 2005 by a week, and a forecast of about 25 named storms for the season as a whole, which would tie the record set in 2005. Havent heard how Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas are handling the wind and water damage from Major Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco which arrived 48 hours apart and managing the pandemic.
More colleges in Ohio have put up COVID numbers on their websites.  University of Dayton and University of Miami are the hot spots with Dayton being the hottest.

K-12 school districts are required to send information to the state and that will be put on the state dashboard. Information will not violate HIPAA and will probably just be general numbers.  I believe that dashboard is to start next week.

Earlier this week a school in the Dayton area was notified of a positive player on its football team. The opponent from the week before was notified and their football staff went through film to determine how many of their players were in contact with the positive individual. Initial press release stated a "significant number of offensive line" would be quarantined but a release today states no one has been in quarantine and they have been doing symptom checks daily. They were originally going to postpone their game scheduled for tonight.  But they are now going ahead with it.  The school with the positive case planned to postpone its games for 2 weeks.  The school has 4 total positive cases and has chosen to move to virtual schooling at this time.

In the news today though is a different team in the Dayton area has a positive case on the junior varsity football team.  They are postponing their game scheduled for tonight. No word if future games will be played or not.
The University of Miami mentioned in HavaDrPeppers is actually Miami University.
Meanwhile The U University of Miami is now requiring any student whether living on or off campus, that has to come on campus for any reason, even once, through the rest of the fall semester must have a negative Covid-19 test before they can do so every two weeks. Faculty and staff will continue to be randomly tested. Students who attempt to circumvent this requirement will face discipline.
The football team played its first game of the season last night and the attendance at Hard Rock Stadium was only about 8500 of the permitted 13000. The game was played in rainy conditions as a tropical disturbance was beginning to pass over the area and is expected to for a tropical cyclone after it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. No word yet about and COVID-19 issues as a result of the game.
You are right Schnauzers. Some people around here do call it U of Miami though. I'm around too many of them so that's what I hear!

Sorry about the confusion.
Update from Argentina:

Today was announced that the quarantine will be extended once again, this time until October 11th.

In some provinces some restrictions will return as the cases, although at a slow rate, continue increasing.
Good news are that in the whole Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires the numbers of the contagion curve (although still high) are not increasing; and for the first time it looks that the tendency finally is starting to flatten, with the City of Buenos Aires showing constant decreasing numbers for the last 10 weeks.
That tropical disturbance I mentioned in my last post became Hurricane Sally causing massive flooding in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia before dissipating. (Since then, six more tropical cyclones formed in the Atlantic basin, the last three of the six formed in a six hour period, including short lived Subtropical Storm Alpha, only the second time the regular name list in the Atlantic basin was exhausted. The international bodys rule is to use the names of the letter of the Greek alphabet, the rule only used once previously in 2005. (Got to Zeta.) Chronologically, the list was exhausted 32 days earlier in 2020 than in 2005.
Meanwhile the USCDCP has reversed a controversial guideline that was adopted last month about not testing asymptotic cases for COVID-19 when it was learned that political official has forced the change over the objections of senior medical and scientific staff with the CDC.
In Iowa, the governor is still battling it out with local school districts over opening schools for in person classes. Ive not notice any changes with office and government workers still mostly working remotely, and with retail business requiring wearing of face coverings inside stores.
And in Florida, the University of Miami had very few cases after their first football game of the season on the 10th. A second game is being played during prime time tonight on a broadcast network against the University of Louisville. The Canes are playing their next game at home on next Saturday night on the same network against arch rival Florida State University.
Meanwhile, there really isnt a nationwide policy on COVID-19, thatll depend on the outcome of the presidential election in six weeks.
The UK has reinstituted very strict local travel restrictions again. Locals limited to very small distances only.

Research carefully if you are there or hoped to go..
The US has extended entry restrictions until OCT 21
And even in Israel too, it already reimposed a second lockdown to avoid overcrowds during Jewish New Year. Israel became the first country to have a nationwide lockdown twice.
Update from Argentina:

Today was announced that the quarantine will be extended once again, this time until October 11th.

In some provinces some restrictions will return as the cases, although at a slow rate, continue increasing.
Good news are that in the whole Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires the numbers of the contagion curve (although still high) are not increasing; and for the first time it looks that the tendency finally is starting to flatten, with the City of Buenos Aires showing constant decreasing numbers for the last 10 weeks.

More info:

On Saturday in the city the numbers of cases were in three digits (almost seven hundreds) and were reported only four deaths. Members of the Health Minister are saying that if these numbers don't change during the following two weeks - and continue going down -, it will be a strong sign that the city has passed the peak of the contagion curve.
USA now has over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54244515
Is it true President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?  :lol: :funny:
Is it true President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?  :lol: :funny:

Yes, it is official. Not President Trump himself, his wife (First Lady) Melania has tested positive as well.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/01/politics/hope-hicks-positive-coronavirus/index.html
Is it true President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?  :lol: :funny:

It's no laughing matter even if you detest and hate Trump. I feel bad for his family and also for Hope Hicks. Plus if the situation gets worst, America would be in a lot of chaos and no one would like the result.
As of this afternoon, DC time, President Trump is being flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for tests and is expected to stay for several days. Reports are filtering out that aides noticed he wasnt looking well and was fatigued during the day on Wednesday.
Other family members in the White House (presumably his son Barron) tested negative. One US Senator (Lee from Utah) has also tested positive, as have at least two aides or staff in the West Wing. A contract tracing process is definitely in progress but given the many people who have been in Trumps presence this week, its going to take a few days just to run them all down.
The Vice President and his wife are routinely tested daily, and so far, the results are negative. And Trumps election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden had tests this morning and those came back negative.
Whats going to be concerning is that the CDC guidance calls for all these people to self isolate for 14 days even if they had negative test results, and in this instance, it includes Cabinet secretaries and members of the US House and Senate, and key people in the Trump campaign.
So the full scope of this wont be known for a while.
Is it true President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?  :lol: :funny:

I doubt whether he's really got COVID-19. People are guessing that it could be a tactic for presidential electionhe's actually fine and after a few days he will turn out to be healthy and claim the virus is just a kind of "flu" that has nothing to worry about.

If he did get infected, hope he recovers soon.
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 02, 2020, 12:11:51 AM
Is it true President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?  :lol: :funny:

I doubt whether he's really got COVID-19. People are guessing that it could be a tactic for presidential electionhe's actually fine and after a few days he will turn out to be healthy and claim the virus is just a kind of "flu" that has nothing to worry about.

If he did get infected, hope he recovers soon.

The medical situation is factual. Speculating that he doesnt actually have it is outsides the bounds of this thread. Several other elected officials who were at the same event this past weekend have also tested positive for COVID-19, as have members of the White House staff, and the white house press corps.
As a mod, I will begin moderating posts containing random speculation not strongly based in fact. Its hard enough with an administration that is still not taking these developments seriously as to precautions like mask wearing, social distancing and quarantines, even as President Trump has been flown to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center for tests and a few nights stay.
Update from Argentina:

President announced the extension of the quarantine until October 25th. However some changes will happen during this period. It was announced that the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires is no longer the principal focus of the contagions, that has shifted to the rest of the provinces (although not all of them). For that reason, in 18 jurisdictions there will be again restrictions to the circulation of people.

Regarding the city of Buenos Aires, the numbers keep decreasing. The daily number of confirmed cases are back in three digits (around 850-900) per day and R0 index have been in 0.96 for the last days, in another sign that the peak has apparently passed.
^^ THANKFUL!
