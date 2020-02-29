Quote

Rule out Argentina in South America. Borders are still closed, with hundreds of citizens still waiting around the world for an opening to return.

Bringing this back from the other thread:This restriction is set to be lifted (or renewed) on October 1st. However, if borders are going to be open the only persons that are going to be allowed to enter will be the ones from the nations that shared border with Argentina so far.Also Migrations is authorized to do exceptions to this restriction (foreigh sport teams have been entering and leaving the country since July last year respecting regulations that include being isolated the whole time spent in the territory while not competing) but I don't see TAR having one of those same exceptions.But in case the miracle happens, currently any person arriving must present a negative PCR made on the previous 72 hours and being isolated during 7 days. Once the term is over it must be done another PCR: if it's negative, the person is allowed to circulate on the territory.