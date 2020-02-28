« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams  (Read 1741 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« on: February 28, 2020, 09:42:55 AM »
The new Bachelorette will be announced on Good Morning America on Monday March 2, 2020!
« Last Edit: December 12, 2020, 07:35:19 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« Reply #1 on: February 29, 2020, 10:12:29 AM »
The new Bachelorette will be
Show content
Clare Crawley from Juan Pablos season of the Bachelor
.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:21 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« Reply #2 on: February 29, 2020, 10:22:22 AM »
LOL, Claude beat me to spoiling the identity!

Show content
Clare will turn 39 on March 20th, making her the oldest Bachelorette in the history of this franchise.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:03 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2020, 09:04:53 AM »
Clare Crawley announced as the new Bachelorette on GMA

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DbVgA3X8zAU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DbVgA3X8zAU</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:45 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #4 on: March 11, 2020, 02:50:11 AM »
Season Premiere was supposed to premiere on May 18, 2020, but it will be rescheduled this coming fall and will be on Tuesday nights instead of Monday.
« Last Edit: June 26, 2020, 08:42:04 PM by claude_24hrs »
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #5 on: March 11, 2020, 02:51:26 AM »
ABC Press Release

CLARE CRAWLEY BEGINS HER JOURNEY TO FIND LOVE AS THE STAR OF
ABCS HIT ROMANCE REALITY SERIES THE BACHELORETTE,
WHEN THE 16TH SEASON PREMIERES MONDAY, MAY 18

After ranking as the No. 1 series of the summer in Adults 18-49 last year, The Bachelorette is set to return for its sizzling 16th season. As announced today on ABCs Good Morning America, Clare Crawley will head back to the Bachelor mansion as she embarks on a new journey to find true love, when The Bachelorette premieres MONDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor. With her head held high, Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved. After Juan Pablo, Clare decided to give love another chance on Bachelor in Paradise, seasons one and two, but ultimately left both alone. She returned for Bachelor Winter Games, and it was there that she met Benoit, the charming romantic with the French accent from The Bachelorette Canada. Benoit showed Clare the romance she longed for, and when he got down on one knee to propose, Clare thought she had finally found her happily ever after. Unfortunately, over time they came to the realization that marriage wasnt in the cards for them, however, the two remain friends to this day.
 
A native of Sacramento, California, Clare, 38, enjoys spending her days playing with her two dogs Elby and Honey, doing yoga and hiking with friends. She loves her career as a hairstylist and hopes to style the man of her dreams one day. She looks up to her late father as an example of the man she hopes to marry, someone strong and compassionate that can live life to the fullest, just like her! 

When Clare walked away from Juan Pablo that fateful day in St. Lucia, she asked tearfully, Where is the man who will fight for me? Will she find this man when she returns on the 16th season of The Bachelorette?

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Link: https://www.wdtvpress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelorette/press-releases/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #6 on: March 11, 2020, 07:25:01 PM »
This season of The Bachelorette won't travel internationally due to fears with coronavirus:

https://www.etonline.com/chris-harrison-says-coronavirus-is-affecting-the-bachelorette-and-summer-games-is-in-jeopardy
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #7 on: March 13, 2020, 07:25:24 PM »
Filming was supposed to start today but has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #8 on: June 26, 2020, 08:40:20 PM »
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on March 13, 2020, 07:25:24 PM
Filming was supposed to start today but has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Show content
It looks like this season will start filming in July but in under 1 location per quarantine format.
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #9 on: August 04, 2020, 02:45:19 AM »
There are fueling rumors on the upcoming Bachelorette season:

(Don't click if you are not wished to spoil yourself)

Show content
The Bachelorette Casting Shakeup Expected for Upcoming Season

As if shooting The Bachelorette under quarantine wasnt enough drama, ABCs female-fronted reality show has been rocked by more real-life twists that will play out on-screen in the upcoming season.

Over the weekend, rumors began to swirl that The Bachelorette lead, Clare Crawley, would be replaced by Bachelor alum, Tayshia Adams, when a Reddit user posted that Crawley had fallen in love with a contestant early on and refused to continue filming.

While both ABC and Warner Bros. TV have declined to comment about the on-set bombshell, sources say tabloid and blog reports that have surfaced over the weekend are not all entirely accurate.

However, insiders have clued Variety in on the fact that there is some validity to the rumors that Crawley and Adams could swap in the leading lady position during the season. In other words, Crawley  the woman who was originally cast as The Bachelorette for Season 16  will not be completely replaced, and her dramatic storyline will air during the season.

Its shaping up to be a very interesting season creatively with lots of twists and turns, a production insider tells Variety.

Even if Crawley had fallen in love with a contestant early on throughout filming, a cast member cannot make the decision to depart the show on which they are under contract. However, if the production team believes a cast departure could benefit the storyline, the switch could certainly happen.

Adding more fuel to the fire, late this weekend, Crawley briefly liked a tweet about Adams becoming The Bachelorette, before un-liking the post on Twitter. Bachelor cast members are not allowed to have their phones during the duration of the shoot, so Crawleys social media interaction brings about questions of her whereabouts. Moreover, Variety hears that texts were not going through to Adams phone this past weekend, which could indicate she is, indeed, on-set.

The off-screen rumor mill has always fueled The Bachelor franchise with tabloids and bloggers publishing tons of stories, while each season is in production  some that are true, and many that are not true. In this case, the Crawley and Adams rumors surely keep the upcoming season in the headlines, which could explain why the network and studio are not providing any comment, let alone denying the various reports. ABC typically declines to comment on any production rumors, regarding the franchise.

Variety has learned that no sort of announcement is expected to be made, at this time, and the drama will be saved for the season when it airs this fall.

Should Adams become the second star of Season 16 of The Bachelorette, she would bring more diversity to the long-running dating show franchise that has suffered years of criticism for its lack if diversity, but has cast its first-ever Black male lead, Matt James, for the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which is planned to air in early 2021.

Adams, who is mixed-race, first appeared as a finalist on Colton Underwoods season of The Bachelor, and then went onto the sixth season of summer spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise.

Production on this season of The Bachelorette was shut down in mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S., halting virtually all production in Hollywood. Production is now four weeks in, as the cast and crew are essentially quarantined in a bubble at a Southern California resort, which has been completely rented out just to film the ABC series. Sources indicate that the Crawley drama occurred as production had just about hit the halfway point.

Source: https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-bachelorette-season-16-clare-crawley-tayshia-adams-1234723727/
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #10 on: August 18, 2020, 09:01:14 AM »
Show content
The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to miss show for the first time in 11 years

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will step in for Harrison temporarily during the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Season 16 is already the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette EVER  and it hasn't even finished filming. Not only was Clare Crawley reportedly replaced by Tayshia Adams after falling for one of her men, but now a source close to production confirms to EW that host Chris Harrison will take a two-week break from the show, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Harrison recently dropped off his son, Joshua, at college in Texas. (Up until recently, Joshua helped his pops film segments of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons  Ever from their California home.)

Once Harrison returned to California, where the The Bachelorette is currently filming, he was required to undergo a 14-day quarantine as part of the production's safety precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. While Harrison is isolating, season 12 Bachelorette Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher will take over his hosting duties.

This will be the first time that Harrison has missed an episode of The Bachelor or Bachelorette (or Bachelor Pad or Bachelor in Paradise) since 2009, when he was not present for one rose ceremony during Jillian Harris' season of The Bachelorette. That episode was filmed in Spain, and it saw the departure of infamous Bachelor Nation villain Wes "Love Don't Come Easy" Hayden. Harrison was not there to utter the all-important line "Gentlemen, Jillian, this is the final rose tonight"  and I am still traumatized about it, rose lovers.

ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Source: https://ew.com/tv/the-bachelor-chris-harrison-break-jojo-fletcher/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #11 on: August 27, 2020, 11:04:41 AM »
SEASON PREMIERE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13,2020 @8PM
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5062
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #12 on: August 27, 2020, 11:15:37 AM »
We need a change to the name of this price you got replaced by black woman
Logged

Online claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2103
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley
« Reply #13 on: September 01, 2020, 02:45:05 AM »
Series Premiere Tuesday October 13 at 8|7c on ABC - The Bachelorette

Respect the journey. 'The Bachelorette' premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8|7c on ABC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fWbcmyYqy_0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fWbcmyYqy_0</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« Reply #14 on: September 15, 2020, 09:49:10 AM »
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 on ABC - The Bachelorette

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1X6ePya00TU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1X6ePya00TU</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:37 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« Reply #15 on: September 29, 2020, 06:10:11 PM »
Meet the Men of The Bachelorette S16

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q75wkxMdoG4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q75wkxMdoG4</a>
« Last Edit: December 12, 2020, 07:36:03 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24346
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The Bachelorette 16: Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:28:03 AM »
This crazy season is finally over but we got not one but two engagements out of it!


CONGRATULATIONS

CLARE CRAWLEY & DALE MOSS

AND

TAYSHIA ADAMS & ZACHARY CLARK
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 