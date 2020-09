Disney Plus is reviving “The Quest,” a critically acclaimed but short-lived fantasy reality series that aired on ABC in summer 2014. Casting is under way for a new version of the series,The four projects were announced Wednesday at the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans. “These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney Plus nonfiction content philosophy,” said Agnes Chu, senior VP of content for the streamer.The original “The Quest” production team is all back for the show’s revival, including New Media Collective’s van Munster, Doganieri and Mark Dziak (“The Amazing Race”), Court Five’s Mark Ordesky (“The Lord of the Rings”) and Jane Fleming; Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric (“Queer Eye”).Van Munster (above) said he pitched Disney Plus on a “Quest” revival soon after the streamer was announced. “We’re going bigger on the scripted part,” he said. “It’s a high-end reality competition. The location is a beautiful castle outside Vienna, and the woodlands and lakes around it. Visually and story-wise, it’s much broader.”Why teen contestants? Van Munster said the goal is for family viewing. “The original show got a tremendous reaction from teenage viewers,” he said.Added Rob Eric, chief creative officer at Scout Productions: “’The Quest’ is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy. There is no better partner than Disney+ for this type of enchanted storytelling.”