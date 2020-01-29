« previous next »
AND we are back!!

Offline georgiapeach

AND we are back!!
« on: January 29, 2020, 11:08:14 AM »
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Maanca

Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #1 on: January 29, 2020, 11:12:37 AM »
Cool! That was too good not to get a second season.
Offline Declive

Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #2 on: January 29, 2020, 12:11:02 PM »
Awesome news!  :cheer:
Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #3 on: January 29, 2020, 12:22:38 PM »
I am over the moon! Loved this crazy show!
Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #4 on: April 03, 2022, 10:43:12 AM »
"Debuting on Disney+ on May 11, The Quest is an immersive, hybrid competition reality series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life, complete with a castle, royals, ethereal fates, all forms of mystical creatures, and a sorceress intent on destruction and power."

OFFICIAL TRAILER:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9nM2vFnaBrQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9nM2vFnaBrQ</a>




Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #5 on: April 07, 2022, 02:37:59 AM »
Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:34 AM »

THE QUEST Trailer (2022) Disney Adventure Fantasy Series!!

https://youtu.be/nNRaeSsF1ak
Re: AND we are back!!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:28:56 AM »
I loved the original season of The Quest! So I'm hoping, praying that Disney didn't miss this up!
