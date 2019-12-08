« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor: South Africa Season 8 (2020)  (Read 1652 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
Survivor: South Africa Season 8 (2020)
« on: December 08, 2019, 08:28:47 PM »
When, not if. After M-Net previously stated that Survivor SA was being shelved, they announced that the show was renewed for 2020 with season 8 Survivor SA: Immunity Island. While that name might sound like a turn-off, I do have complete confidence in production as the show is made by fans for fans (the most recent twist Island of Secrets was really well executed). One thing Survivor SA excels at since the show was revived in 2018 is that the episodes are more focused on characters over the twists, so it's exciting to see what they can do for the next season.

https://twitter.com/Survivor_SA/status/1203738247874203654
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5063
Re: Survivor: South Africa Season 8 (2020)
« Reply #1 on: December 19, 2019, 09:52:59 AM »
we might be back in soma mabye
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52056
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor: South Africa Season 8 (2020)
« Reply #2 on: October 21, 2020, 08:47:56 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5063
Re: Survivor: South Africa Season 8 (2020)
« Reply #3 on: December 22, 2020, 03:01:56 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2YyFBo288cI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2YyFBo288cI</a>
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
Re: Survivor: South Africa Season 8 (2020)
« Reply #4 on: June 05, 2021, 04:34:18 PM »
Exciting start to the season.

These people came out to play hard. Got a lot of voting blocs right off of the bat.

Show content
Renier pointing at Jason when Jason was talking to Dino.  :funny:


There are a lot of dynamics to the choice on the titular Immunity Island: have immunity but no vote with a challenge that give an advantage or a disadvantage or give up immunity to someone else but a retain the vote. I do wonder what the dynamics of choosing who to send will be like after a swap.

The Wild Coast is also such a nice change of pace from the same Fijian beaches. The coastline looks stunning.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 