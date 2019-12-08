When, not if. After M-Net previously stated that Survivor SA was being shelved, they announced that the show was renewed for 2020 with season 8 Survivor SA: Immunity Island. While that name might sound like a turn-off, I do have complete confidence in production as the show is made by fans for fans (the most recent twist Island of Secrets was really well executed). One thing Survivor SA excels at since the show was revived in 2018 is that the episodes are more focused on characters over the twists, so it's exciting to see what they can do for the next season.