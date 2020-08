Note: The only area this project does not cover are TAR Norway 2, and half of TAR Philppines 2, due to the sheer inavailability of those two seasons. One day, hopefully, they'll be there too!

After months and months and many more months of working on this, I am very happy to announce that the Reality Fan Wiki now features complete clue-by-clue leaderboards for every leg of EVERY Race. American, International, they're all covered. Every single leg of the Race now features a leaderboard at the bottom of the page, showing what placement each team was at along each stage of the Race. Were they 4th when starting the Roadblock, but then fell to 7th? It'll be shown in the table. It also shows what flights teams were on, covers Detours and Roadblocks, represents Yields and U-Turns, and are generally as close to accurate as I could possibly get.Too lazy to click a link at this point in time? Bazaaam:This took me WAY longer than I thought it would but...I'm finally done. It basically involved re-watching every episode of TAR that has ever existed, which was at least a fun ride through history. But now, I can finally announce that this project is done. Go check it out to your heart's content! Maybe learn a bit more about what happened during a non-English TAR than you knew before.