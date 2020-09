I have seen all the seasons in about 5 months. A regular season has only about 12 episodes, so you can finish it in 3 or 4 days without rush, and then move to the next one. The ones I liked the most are the All Stars ones, because I was familiar with every team and it is easier to watch. The exception was Season 31 with only 5 teams from TAR. I think all of them should have been from TAR.Some of you mentioned Season 30. I think it's not fair since one member of the winning team did about 80 percent of all the tasks and 6 Roadblocks in total, while the other one did only 3. So, that member had only 2 performed Roadblocks before the final (in 11 legs). My question is, is TAR going back to the early seasons' rule, where the members didn't have to be equalized in the number of Roadblocks? I remember from many seasons before the 30th, team members had to perform the same number of Roadblocks before the final, or any other leg. And it was written in the clue, "name" has to do this Roadblock. It obviously wasn't the case in this season. Does anyone know why? I don't know if I can write spoilers here, but I will say this person who did the great majority of the tasks is one of the most competitive participants of TAR, but still I can't say it's fair towards the other teams.